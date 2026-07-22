Interesting and Humour - page 2707
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Grandson: Grandpa, is there an oak tree in the park?
Grandfather: Yes, grandchild, there it is!
Grandson: Grandpa, please pick a twig!
Grandpa picks a branch.
Grandson: Grandpa, give me a twig!
Grandpa: Here, take it, what do you need it for?
Grandson: Dad said: When grandpa gives up his tree, we'll buy a car...
Dimitri! I think you argue in vain with those with whom it is absolutely useless to argue... ...if only because they are not quite, to put it mildly, adequate.
Nobel laureate Bertrand Russell said very true about people like them:"He may talk like an idiot and look like one. But we must not be deceived: he really is an idiot".
You should also quote Schnobel Prize winner Abama! Or your fellow Waltsman, he will soon get a Schnobel Prize for his special services to mankind!
You should also quote Schnobel laureate Abama! Or your fellow Waltsman, who will soon receive a Schnobel Prize for his special services to mankind!
Who's Valtsman? And what makes you think that a certain Waltsman is my kinsman?
And I like your selfies, squirrel, because you're funny, toothy... and not scary at all.
Would you give yourself to Obama for love/sausage? You share their values and they do things like this https://ru.wikipedia.org/wiki/%D0%9E%D0%B4%D0%BD%D0%BE%D0%BF%D0%BE%D0%BB%D1%8B%D0%B5_%D0%B1%D1%80%D0%B0%D0%BA%D0%B8_%D0%B2_%D0%A1%D0%A8%D0%90
Their society is rotten. How can it be filmed and shown:
Why show it? Also the local liberals are spinning it for us.
Their society is rotten. How can it be filmed and shown:
Why show it? Also the local liberals are spinning it for us.
You better... hat off, or the wind will blow you and your tattered templates away. )))
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