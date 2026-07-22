Interesting and Humour - page 2707

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Grandpa and his grandson are walking in the park.
Grandson: Grandpa, is there an oak tree in the park?
Grandfather: Yes, grandchild, there it is!
Grandson: Grandpa, please pick a twig!
Grandpa picks a branch.
Grandson: Grandpa, give me a twig!
Grandpa: Here, take it, what do you need it for?
Grandson: Dad said: When grandpa gives up his tree, we'll buy a car...
 
The neighbours didn't appreciate the accordionist's repertoire...

 
Aleksey Levashov:
Dimitri! I think you argue in vain with those with whom it is absolutely useless to argue... ...if only because they are not quite, to put it mildly, adequate.

Nobel laureate Bertrand Russell said very true about people like them:"He may talk like an idiot and look like one. But we must not be deceived: he really is an idiot".

You should also quote Schnobel Prize winner Abama! Or your fellow Waltsman, he will soon get a Schnobel Prize for his special services to mankind!

squirrel!

 
Nikolay Kositsin:

You should also quote Schnobel laureate Abama! Or your fellow Waltsman, who will soon receive a Schnobel Prize for his special services to mankind!

Who's Valtsman? And what makes you think that a certain Waltsman is my kinsman?

And I like your selfies, squirrel, because you're funny, toothy... and not scary at all.




 
Дмитрий:
Would you give yourself to Obama for love/sausage? You do share their values, don't you, and they have that kind of thing https://ru.wikipedia.org/wiki/%D0%9E%D0%B4%D0%BD%D0%BE%D0%BF%D0%BE%D0%BB%D1%8B%D0%B5_%D0%B1%D1%80%D0%B0%D0%BA%D0%B8_%D0%B2_%D0%A1%D0%A8%D0%90
 
pavlick_:
Would you give yourself to Obama for love/sausage? You share their values and they do things like this https://ru.wikipedia.org/wiki/%D0%9E%D0%B4%D0%BD%D0%BE%D0%BF%D0%BE%D0%BB%D1%8B%D0%B5_%D0%B1%D1%80%D0%B0%D0%BA%D0%B8_%D0%B2_%D0%A1%D0%A8%D0%90
But here, if you forget to get a haircut on time, you'll get a beating in the street.
 

Their society is rotten. How can it be filmed and shown:


Why show it? Also the local liberals are spinning it for us.

 
pavlick_:

Their society is rotten. How can it be filmed and shown:

Why show it? Also the local liberals are spinning it for us.

What's wrong with it? You must have thought he was gay. That's a very interesting thought, and very interesting in its origins in the mind. But what makes you think he's gay? There's no mention of that in the video. If you don't speculate, he's just a guy with a freakish dream of going to Hollywood. Don't queer people have a right to be? He's been treated very well in this TV show, the best part starts at 2:53.
 
Aleksey Levashov:

You better... hat off, or the wind will blow you and your tattered templates away. )))

 

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