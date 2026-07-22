Interesting and Humour - page 1321
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You'll develop a complex like that soon enough. ))
Oh, man... No erotica. But you can't do dirty shit. (
"Understand and forgive".
You never know... There's no one.
Oh, come on... No erotica. But you can't do dirty shit. (
Is this a forum for gynaecologists?
The main profession does not prohibit programming and trading).
The main profession does not prohibit programming and trading).
The main profession does not prohibit programming and trading).
Is your main profession in the picture?
PS
- Do you play sports?
- Would you call sex a sport?
- Well, I guess so.
- Then no. (с)
All in all, it's a diagnosis.
Unfortunately, many people's sense of humour no longer rises above the waist
In general, it is a diagnosis.
When one is healthy, an interest in sex is the norm. Love/Sex does wonders to make a person climb the pyramid of life again and again. So those animal instincts will help even a trader).
Unfortunately, many people don't have a sense of humour above the waist any more.
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