Interesting and Humour - page 1321

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tol64:
You'll develop a complex like that soon enough. ))
Oh, man... No erotica. You can't do dirty shit. (
 
Mischek:
Oh, man... No erotica. But you can't do dirty shit. (

"Understand and forgive".

You never know... There's no one.

 
Mischek:
Oh, come on... No erotica. But you can't do dirty shit. (
You want us to be 14 instead of 7 billion in 5 years? ))
 
Mischek:
Is this a forum for gynaecologists?

The main profession does not prohibit programming and trading).


 
zfs:

The main profession does not prohibit programming and trading).


Unfortunately, many people do not have a sense of humour above the waist
 
zfs:

The main profession does not prohibit programming and trading).

Is your main profession in the picture?

PS

- Do you play sports?

- Would you call sex a sport?

- Well, I guess so.

- Then no. (с)

All in all, it's a diagnosis.

 
Mischek:
Unfortunately, many people's sense of humour no longer rises above the waist
According to Freud... A young guy's hormones are in play, and some relationships are not above criticism, you need to communicate with him and then impose your one-sided opinion on him. Now according to your theory we should only be joking about Metatrader 5 bugs).
 
Silent:

In general, it is a diagnosis.

When one is healthy, an interest in sex is the norm. Love/Sex does wonders to make a person climb the pyramid of life again and again. So those animal instincts will help even a trader).

 
Mischek:
Unfortunately, many people don't have a sense of humour above the waist any more.
Half-past six, yeah.
 

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