Interesting and Humour - page 4792
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Modern American sculpture. Just some fun people living.
A lawn sprinkler or an ice cream warehouse shade?
ehhhh, culture....
perverts
;)
And then there's the shitting. But not in America. They have fun living too. But I would say not fun, but with a very unchanging internal culture. I won't argue or discuss it any further - just an imho
Thanks, the topic is worth rolling out, there's a lot of interest there: the toilet museum, the love museum in Korea', the museum of hell in Thailand... have a nice evening...
And then there's the shitting. But not in America. They have fun living too. But I would say that not fun, but with a very unchanging internal culture. I won't argue or discuss it any further - just an imho
Nothing special, just an advertisement for a small town to attract tourists. Just remember where the expression "money doesn't smell" comes from)
Soon there will be comrades in gay hats on the forum.
It has nothing to do with our culture - it comes from there, from them.
Soon there will be comrades in gay hats on the forum. Where we're going :(
it's a very, very old grandfather's hat...all hanging
it's a very, very old grandfather's hat... still hanging.
Well, some of our comrades love it. And she's from a place where two p... pay money to one s... to have a baby for their same-sex kind of marriage.
It's bullshit to put that shit on your head and be proud of it...
Стартап из Флориды Undefined Technologies заявляет, что разработал ионный двигатель, способный поднять в воздух большой дрон высотой примерно 0,6 м и 1,2 м в длину и ширину. Выглядит он как поддон, но компания показала видео, на котором он летает.
Все авиационные двигательные системы создают тягу при помощи потоков воздуха или другой движущей силы, для подавляющего большинства дронов это означает наличие пропеллеров. В отличие от них, ионный двигатель полностью электромагнитный. Ионизированный газ разгоняется до высоких скоростей в электрическом поле. Разогнанные молекулы газа, вылетая из сопла, создают ионный ветер, то есть тягу.
Эту технологию NASA применяет в космосе с 1960-х, обеспечивая спутникам и зондам возможность маневрирования в безвоздушном пространстве. Однако на Земле ионный двигатель относится скорее к разряду технологических курьезов из-за слишком малой тяги, которую он способен создавать.
Как и положено ионному двигателю, работает он почти бесшумно — замеры шума показывают менее 7 дБ, это тише чем звук шелеста листьев на дереве.
https://hightech.plus/2020/11/24/startap-pokazal-dron-letayushii-na-ionnom-dvigatele-schitalos-chto-eto-nevozmozhno
gay hats - back in the USSR)
The Dulles Plan never existed, but it always worked)
The Dulles Plan never existed, but it has always worked)