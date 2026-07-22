Interesting and Humour - page 4792

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Dmitry Fedoseev:

Modern American sculpture. Just some fun people living.

A lawn sprinkler or an ice cream warehouse shade?

ehhhh, culture....

perverts

;)

 
Artyom Trishkin:
And then there's the shitting. But not in America. They have fun living too. But I would say not fun, but with a very unchanging internal culture. I won't argue or discuss it any further - just an imho

Thanks, the topic is worth rolling out, there's a lot of interest there: the toilet museum, the love museum in Korea', the museum of hell in Thailand... have a nice evening...

 
Artyom Trishkin:
And then there's the shitting. But not in America. They have fun living too. But I would say that not fun, but with a very unchanging internal culture. I won't argue or discuss it any further - just an imho

Nothing special, just an advertisement for a small town to attract tourists. Just remember where the expression "money doesn't smell" comes from)

 
I don't know what to say))) And if they don't, what will happen?
Власти раздали 20 млрд руб. на новые российские процессоры. Кто получит деньги
Власти раздали 20 млрд руб. на новые российские процессоры. Кто получит деньги
  • 2020.12.23
  • www.cnews.ru
Минпромторг определил исполнителей ОКР по созданию трех новых отечественных микропроцессоров. 20 млрд руб. достались МЦСТ, «Модулю» и «Элвису». CNews заранее спрогнозировал круг победителей соответствующих тендеров министерства. Новые российские процессоры Как выяснил CNews, разработчикам трех новых отечественных микропроцессоров досталось...
 

Soon there will be comrades in gay hats on the forum.

It has nothing to do with our culture - it comes from there, from them.

Where are we going :(
 
Vitaly Muzichenko:

Soon there will be comrades in gay hats on the forum. Where we're going :(


it's a very, very old grandfather's hat...all hanging

 
Maxim Kuznetsov:

it's a very, very old grandfather's hat... still hanging.

Well, some of our comrades love it. And she's from a place where two p... pay money to one s... to have a baby for their same-sex kind of marriage.

It's bullshit to put that shit on your head and be proud of it...

[Deleted]  

Стартап из Флориды Undefined Technologies заявляет, что разработал ионный двигатель, способный поднять в воздух большой дрон высотой примерно 0,6 м и 1,2 м в длину и ширину. Выглядит он как поддон, но компания показала видео, на котором он летает.

Все авиационные двигательные системы создают тягу при помощи потоков воздуха или другой движущей силы, для подавляющего большинства дронов это означает наличие пропеллеров. В отличие от них, ионный двигатель полностью электромагнитный. Ионизированный газ разгоняется до высоких скоростей в электрическом поле. Разогнанные молекулы газа, вылетая из сопла, создают ионный ветер, то есть тягу.

Эту технологию NASA применяет в космосе с 1960-х, обеспечивая спутникам и зондам возможность маневрирования в безвоздушном пространстве. Однако на Земле ионный двигатель относится скорее к разряду технологических курьезов из-за слишком малой тяги, которую он способен создавать.

Как и положено ионному двигателю, работает он почти бесшумно — замеры шума показывают менее 7 дБ, это тише чем звук шелеста листьев на дереве.

https://hightech.plus/2020/11/24/startap-pokazal-dron-letayushii-na-ionnom-dvigatele-schitalos-chto-eto-nevozmozhno



Стартап показал дрон, летающий на ионном двигателе. Считалось, что это невозможно
Стартап показал дрон, летающий на ионном двигателе. Считалось, что это невозможно
  • 2020.11.24
  • Георгий Голованов
  • hightech.plus
Все авиационные двигательные системы создают тягу при помощи потоков воздуха или другой движущей силы, для подавляющего большинства дронов это означает наличие пропеллеров. В отличие от них, ионный двигатель полностью электромагнитный. Ионизированный газ разгоняется до высоких скоростей в электрическом поле. Разогнанные молекулы газа, вылетая...
 

gay hats - back in the USSR)

The Dulles Plan never existed, but it always worked)

15 советских новогодних открыток
  • kvartblog.ru
Вспоминаем, как мы праздновали Новый год в детстве, и ностальгируем по советским открыткам. С наступающим, друзья!
 
Aleksey Nikolayev:

The Dulles Plan never existed, but it has always worked)

The Dulles plan is published on the CIA website, if anything. You can find it cleverly, though not easily.
I must say, the text is not the same as the one that circulates on the runet and is retold by Zadornov, but the gist is the same.
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