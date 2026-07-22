Interesting and Humour - page 84

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Mischek:
Ukraine will ban foreign currency lending to individuals in the coming days.
It would be better to stop lending to chemists ;)
 
Zeleniy:


Did you just find out that there are 10 posts per page?
 
sergeev:
Did you just find out that there are 10 posts per page?
Didn't notice that =))
 

Judging by the blogs, only one blogger doesn't know how to run a country.

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We live in a society where pizza arrives faster than an ambulance.

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The other day, three identical Honda cars crashed into a trolleybus. The traffic commissioners spent three hours trying to figure out how to report that the harmonica had three chords.

 

Yandex rules

 

The most interesting and humorous thing is that no one has sent you yet, everyone is hanging in there.

your future is just around the corner --->

 



http://www.nvidia.ru/object/cool_stuff_ru.html#/wallpapers

 
Zeleniy:

The most interesting and humorous thing is that no one's sent you yet, everyone's hanging in there.


?
 
Mischek:
?
that's my humour =)
 

Cool stuff)))


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