Interesting and Humour - page 162
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That's a good one. What a bunch of guys are on fire! And we've been sweating about the synchonization of three dozens of quotes for the third year ... :-)
Mischek:photo with a child in the bathtub
The inscription was made by an adult. And by a woman. From a distance - outside the bathtub.
That's it! This is the cause of the financial crisis. No one is working for shit. Everybody's doing shit. They should be sent to Siberia to shovel snow. All of it.)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MejbOFk7H6c&feature=player_embedded
Naming hurricanes is as pointless as naming cats. Neither one responds to them.
The meanest are the formerly good ones.
xxx: Olesya, if you die, you'll be like a zombie walking around eating everyone's brain.
xxx: In short, nothing will change.
xxx: I love watching Grandma knitting. Reminds me of downloading pictures by modem.
The inscription was made by an adult. And by a woman. From a distance - outside the bathtub.
How is this defined?
1. The age of the child.
2. Adult: Style of writing letters formed. Letters are even and evenly spelled in a sentence. Punctuation marks. What grade are children learning dashes?
3 Female: Rounded letters such as "U", "K", "A".
4. Spacing: Pencil pressure on top of letters is strong and on the bottom of letters is weak. The letters are flat. Even with long arms it is difficult to write even letters from the position where a kid is sitting. What was written from the position in front of the inscription - vertical lines are clear, but horizontal ones are less clear. If it was written from the side, it would be the opposite.