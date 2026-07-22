Interesting and Humour - page 3270
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From the Chinese part of the forum, from the Chinese part of CodaBase (their humour). Advisor and two comments on it.Tipster in CodaBase
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EA: BRAT
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1st comment:... the effect is not good ...
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2nd comment:
GOOD!
Well it's just not possible to "open" such topics for his own satisfaction and for the flub he "opens" ... For example, the analogue of the post that Dozhd TV channel made about the Leningrad blockade (the channel was then publicly shut down, MK was not), Russophobia (in Russia, incidentally, they put people in jail for it), public threats based on nationality (they put people in jail too).
Everything was and is in the service desk (with screenshots, etc., and not just mine)...
I even doubt he's from St. Petersburg (it would be very strict with "his posts" there - Big House works well) ... proxy?
probably ...
I think it's just competition (MK competitors).
But who?
The topic Interesting Humour is essentially a lunkunker, you can write a bunch of posts without even bothering with the deeper meanings of the words you put into them. The topic Interesting Humor is essentially a clandyke, you can write a bunch of posts without even worrying about the deeper meanings embedded in the words.
And the topic was not opened to engage in Russophobia. By the way, I deny that Mishek has been doing it, but when the infowarfare began, he took one position, while others took another.
And MQ said please go with your positions, both of them and others to the baths. Those who have not come to their senses and continue provoking infobats on the subject of infowarfare will go to eternal damnation.
You can say it's the official position of MQ: we are not a platform for info-battles on politics.
Landmannalaugar in Iceland
Landmannalaugar ( Landmannalaugar ) is an area in southern Iceland that is home to strange and beautiful geological formations.
Landmannalaugar in Iceland
Landmannalaugar ( Landmannalaugar ) is an area in southern Iceland that is home to strange and beautiful geological formations.
There are pictures like this in Yakutia, when some of the mountains are red. An outcrop of some kind of rock.
The topic Interesting Humour is essentially a lunkunker, you can write a bunch of posts without even bothering with the deeper meanings of the words you put into them. The topic Interesting Humor is essentially a clandyke, you can write a bunch of posts without even worrying about the deeper meanings embedded in the words.
And the topic was not opened to engage in Russophobia. By the way, I deny that Mishek has been doing it, but when the infowarfare began, he took one position, while others took another.
And MQ said please go with your positions, both of them and others to the baths. Those who have not come to their senses and continue provoking infobats on the subject of infowarfare will go to eternal damnation.
You could say it's MQ's official stance: we're not a site for infobattle about politics.
So your words are easy to verify -- see the Humor thread from the beginning:
-- 4th page https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/3457/page4#comment_54687--2011.03.23
-- 5th page https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/3457/page5#comment_54745-- 2011.03.24
Note -- Mishek's posts are not in the context of the dialogue of the others at all -- everyone is discussing some puzzle and Mishek's posts are not in the dialogue at all.
So -- you just don't want to notice the obvious.
p.s. My post is simply a response to your post -- with no intention of continuing this thread.
More than once newbies have asked the question "What if you flip an unprofitable EA"... Here's one you could try to flip.
I don't remember that thread (and it wasn't our forum either). There were also topics on this site about impossibility to obtain a profitable Expert Advisor just by reversing it.
By the way, the EA there is a serious one and in the description the author's story about himself: "I was a forex trader for many years. Sometimes I'm still trading ... The main reason of writing this article is that I don't like to sit at my desk all day ..." and so many paragraphs of text as a big article. So as a result, the author got the first comment on his big description-article as
"... the effect is not very good ..." with a picture of a plum, and the next one he wrote in big letters GOOD! , probably referring to the title of the advisor "Brother".
Brother's the one who is plum...
And the Chinese are not to be trusted :)
This was in one English forum a long time ago where users have substantially proved with figures that if we reverse an unprofitable EA, it will still be losing.
This is impossible to prove as there are real practical examples -- when an EA is "flipped" its profitability readings have improved.
Trading one way (say, on the signal/trend) is one strategy. Trading the other way (against the signal / trend) is a different strategy.
The fact that one strategy is losing does not mean that the other strategy will be losing.
p.s. My post is simply a response to your post -- with no intention of continuing this thread.
Three times eight again....
If you don't want to "continue the topic" then why are you continuing the thread?