Interesting and Humour - page 4930

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interesting, like in a morgue
 
mona lisa.
 
you can't hurt a woman, she has to be beautiful)
 
Angel1977 #:
A woman's beauty doesn't change whether you hurt her or not!!! It's the attitude that changes!!!

right!

I'm sure that's what ogres look like, but who says ogres can't be beautiful?))

 

I advise you to take a look. Maths. Start watching at approximately 1:11:00. How unique algorithms we don't use from the capabilities of the human mind.


[Deleted]  
Sergey Golubev #:

I was inspired by a spammer (it's easy for me to get banned with a click of the mouse, but he needs to create a new username every time he makes a post... harder for him)

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Albert Camus

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Albert Camus Quotes:

  • No one knows that there are people who make a colossal effort to be normal.

  • The great question of life is how to live among people?

  • Don't go ahead of me - I might not make it.
    Don't walk behind me - I might lead the wrong way.
    Just walk beside me and be my friend!

  • School prepares us to live in a world that doesn't exist.

  • Every man dies a stranger.

  • Only he who has pocket money is rich.

And many more quotes here

I wish I had that kind of power. How do I get to be a moderator? I would put things in order, I already have a list ready
 
mktr8591 #:

So that's how it is...

Perhaps it's not all from scratch. Here's one interesting patent, registered not long ago by a well-known company.
 
Vasiliy Pushkaryov #:
It's probably not all from scratch. Here's one interesting patent, registered by a well-known company not too long ago.

well, as if the analogue signal can be measured with infinite accuracy. the real dynamics will never be repeated).

Zy, I forgot, accurate to infinity of course)
 
Vladimir Baskakov #:
I wish I had that kind of power. How do I get to be a moderator? I'd clean up the mess, I've already made a list.
It's mania.
 
Dmitry Fedoseev #:
.
Every woman wants to be beautiful and attractive. But a beautiful woman will only feel beautiful if men tell her so.
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