Interesting and Humour - page 4930
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A woman's beauty doesn't change whether you hurt her or not!!! It's the attitude that changes!!!
right!
I'm sure that's what ogres look like, but who says ogres can't be beautiful?))
I advise you to take a look. Maths. Start watching at approximately 1:11:00. How unique algorithms we don't use from the capabilities of the human mind.
I was inspired by a spammer (it's easy for me to get banned with a click of the mouse, but he needs to create a new username every time he makes a post... harder for him)
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Albert Camus
Albert Camus Quotes:
Don't walk behind me - I might lead the wrong way.
Just walk beside me and be my friend!
And many more quotes here
So that's how it is...
It's probably not all from scratch. Here's one interesting patent, registered by a well-known company not too long ago.
well, as if the analogue signal can be measured with infinite accuracy. the real dynamics will never be repeated).Zy, I forgot, accurate to infinity of course)
I wish I had that kind of power. How do I get to be a moderator? I'd clean up the mess, I've already made a list.
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