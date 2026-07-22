Interesting and Humour - page 1097
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Nooooo ))
I don't understand all the laws this stuff breathes under.
The laws of forex are just as far off for you in my opinion, but you hang out here, there's a chat room and a lot of your brother.
I don't know if you understand the laws of Forex and I don't know if you are right, but you are too far away from it. You rubbing here and there's a chat room and a lot of your brother.)
SZS: there is one law there, buy expensive, sell more expensive), it's a real paradise for real traders.
They have all they need, the volumes, the feed, the market, the chat room, to build up the excitement, and the newcomers that are happy to buy from you and whom you sell to with even more joy))))
For instance, they are not willing to buy from you and you have to sell to them even more cheaper.
The laws of forex are just as distant for you as they are for me, but you hang out here, there's a chat room and a lot of your brother.
I do not know how to do it, I do not know how to do it... I do not know how to do it... I do not know how to do it...)
SZS: the law is the same there, buy expensive, sell even more expensive.)
They have the same law there: buy expensive, sell more expensive). the market is clean. no new tools, no technical analysis (i am fine-tuning MT4 for work on this exchange), the risks are comparable to forex, i.e. you can lose everything at any time.
Thanks buddy, that makes more sense.
Yeah, you're welcome.
but i'm afraid you don't care, other interests do.)
by the way, they do show boobs.)
ZS: wait, or are you already there and that's why they show tits? )))
Yeah, you're welcome.
but i'm afraid you don't care, other interests do.)
by the way, they show boobs there sometimes.)
ZS: wait, or are you already there and that's why they show tits? )))
No, I can't go in there, it's my contract. I can't do anything, I'm tied up here. I've got plenty of tits, thank you.
Why do you keep thanking me and thanking me?
They do not clean the snow this year, maybe because the village voted for the wrong people, but 10 km away from my village, the head of administration got a foreign car for voting in the village, but shh, not a word to anyone))), or else they will shut off the electricity for divulging state secrets.
As for the contract, a contract is not a contract, there is always an opportunity to come to an agreement.
You could replace me for a couple of weeks, all the money's yours.
Nah, you can't lure me out of here myself, it's a swamp like ours in the boro.
Why do you keep saying thank you and thank you?
They do not remove snow this year, probably because the village voted for the wrong people, but 10 km away from my village, the head of administration got a company car for voting in the village, but shh, not a word to anyone))), or else they would cut off the electricity for divulging state secrets.
As for the contract, a contract is not a contract, there is always an opportunity to come to an agreement.