Interesting and Humour - page 4426
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Every documentary about Kim tells us that he is afraid (or avoids) flying. And about his armoured train.
members of the local Kim's fan club
members of the local Kim's fan club
I bought Korea magazine, it's good there too!
and everything is going according to plan.
I like loin. It's really good.
but you have to fry it gently.
How many are there? I can't seem to count...)
3/4s.
;)
How many are there? I can't seem to count...)
The complex number is 4+3i
but you've got to be careful with the frying.
We're in a decent place.