Interesting and Humour - page 4426

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Edgar:
Every documentary about Kim tells us that he is afraid (or avoids) flying. And about his armoured train.
And he flies and even flies himself.
 

members of the local Kim's fan club

Kims

 
Aleksey Nikolayev:

members of the local Kim's fan club


I bought Korea magazine, it's good there too!
 
Maxim Kuznetsov:
I bought Korea magazine, it's good there too!

and everything is going according to plan.

 
I like loin. It's really good.
 
Edgar:
I like loin. It's really good.

but you have to fry it gently.

 
How many are there? I can't seem to count...)
 
Vasiliy Vilkov:
How many are there? I can't seem to count...)

3/4s.

;)

 
Vasiliy Vilkov:
How many are there? I can't seem to count...)

The complex number is 4+3i

 
Aleksey Nikolayev:

but you've got to be careful with the frying.

We're in a decent place.

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