Interesting and Humour - page 1392

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Mischek:

what was that

He was honest about it. True Ukrainian democracy)
 
 

Yesterday was trader's day.

Happy holiday, colleagues! Happy last day).

 

Some moron bought a car and decided to brag about how cool he was. At 5am, in the courtyard of a block of flats, he first throttled, sped up and braked sharply, then turned the music up to full volume.




 
Reshetov:

Some moron bought a car and decided to brag about how cool he was. At 5am, in the courtyard of a block of flats, he first throttled, sped up and braked sharply, then turned the music up to full volume.




Yeah, there's still a lot of fools in Russia...
 
And where were you on 19 August 1991? (с)
 
Mischek:
And where were you on 19 August 1991? (с)
At the barricades, with a Zhovtoblakit flag.
 
FAQ:
At the barricades, with a Zhovtoblakit flag.
And I'm fishing) honestly.
 
Mischek:
And I'm on a fishing trip) honestly.
Well it wasn't exactly 19, that day all anyone had to do was be amazed, but within a week for sure.
 

Good morning

S.O.S. Band - Just Be Good To Me




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