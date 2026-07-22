Interesting and Humour - page 1392
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what was that
Yesterday was trader's day.
Happy holiday, colleagues! Happy last day).
Some moron bought a car and decided to brag about how cool he was. At 5am, in the courtyard of a block of flats, he first throttled, sped up and braked sharply, then turned the music up to full volume.
Some moron bought a car and decided to brag about how cool he was. At 5am, in the courtyard of a block of flats, he first throttled, sped up and braked sharply, then turned the music up to full volume.
And where were you on 19 August 1991? (с)
At the barricades, with a Zhovtoblakit flag.
And I'm on a fishing trip) honestly.
Good morningS.O.S. Band - Just Be Good To Me