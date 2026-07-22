Interesting and Humour - page 2368

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Fillellin:
The subject of the breast glands is not covered.
 
decanium:
The subject of the breast glands is not covered.

There's more detail here. ;)

Inside the nursing breast: the latest research on anatomy >>>

Внутри кормящей груди: последние исследования анатомии - на бэби.ру
Внутри кормящей груди: последние исследования анатомии - на бэби.ру
  • www.baby.ru
Сегодня хочу рассказать вам немного об анатомии груди и процессах происходящих в ней при грудном вскармливании. Почти 160 лет назад Эшли купер провел свои исследования в области женской груди, с тех пор учебники анатомии сохранили примерно такое представление о молочной железе: Молочная железа состоит из 10-15 сегментов железистой ткани...
 
 
 
- Kitty, where are you?
- I'm in the kitchen, honey!
- Shut up, asshole! I'm looking for the cat!


 
decanium:
The subject of the breast glands is not covered.
 
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