Interesting and Humour - page 210
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Diary of an Estonian photographer:
* 1 day. Went to a turtle exhibition. Couldn't take a picture - flickers.
* 2 day. Decided to try to catch something slower in the frame. Thought long and hard about worms. They didn't. Didn't take a picture because I couldn't catch them.
* Day 3. Read a ton of literature, but didn't understand how to make a good photo of a fluttering butterfly.
* Day 4. Saw a very beautiful old house. While adjusting my tripod, they tore it down.
* Day 5. Went to the zoo. What idiot came up with the idea to call that fast-footed animal a sloth?
* Day 6. Since the fauna didn't work, I decided to try the flora. It didn't work again. The daffodils wilt at my approach and the dandelions fall off. Maybe it's the new cologne.
* Day 7. There's still uncharted territory. I'm gonna try my hand at erotica. Not myself, of course...
* Day 8. How capricious these models are! They want to eat, they want to sleep. I don't care if you have to take pictures of yourself.
* Day 9. I tried to take pictures of myself. Now I understand the models more. They want to eat, they want to sleep.
* Day 10. I remembered that I recently received an order for a summer landscape for a magazine cover. Where am I going to get summer in February?
* Day 11. To hell with nature! Next week, the world's biggest Boeing 747 Jumbo arrives at our airport. I'm going to look for a spot to get the best shot.
* Day 17. Found it!
* Day 18. How fast time flies... How fast the Boeing flies...
* Day 20. All frustrated. Took pictures of cheeseburgers and bigmucks for McDonald's promotional brochures. Didn't take the pictures because "they don't sell dry burgers". Bastards.
* 21 days. I made it up. I decided to take pictures of things that don't move, don't wilt and don't dry. I went up to the roof of the house, pointed the lens at the next town. Accidentally activated burst mode. Now I wonder what can be done with five thousand shots of the same rooftops.
* 23 days. I combined them in photoshop. Interesting effect. Looks like it's going to be a new word in photography. All that's left to do is... Krrr.... Just have to come up with a title. Damn, it's so exhausting grrrr..... How exhausting is two days of continuous shooting... Krrrr...hddrrr... Oh! Let's write it down... HDR!
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