Interesting and Humour - page 1652

New comment
 
vspexp:
What's that spinning, the names of cosmetics?
A Wondrous GIF Shows the Most Popular Baby Names for Girls Since 1960
 
useless
[Deleted]  
Mischek:

Blood intestines dismembered

A really scary video.
 
peripatetikos:
That's a really scary video.
Wow, there's a video of a dog upstairs. Well, that's two big differences.
 
Mischek:

Blood guts dismembered

What's that?


 
TheXpert:

What's that?


Oh, my mother. Who's that?

Did you remember to like the dog there?

[Deleted]  
Mischek:
Wovo, there's a video of a dog at the top. Well, that's two big differences.
Cats are better anyway.)
[Deleted]  
TheXpert:

That's another thing.


You should call a priest to exorcise the devil.
[Deleted]  
The FSB has agreed to an order for internet surveillance

The order obliges ISPs to install special equipment that records and stores all traffic for at least 12 hours.

That's it, we're all officially under the radar.) Big Brother is with us and he's watching us.


 
peripatetikos:
Cats are better anyway).
Don't even provoke. Everyone knows who's better.
1...164516461647164816491650165116521653165416551656165716581659...4979
New comment