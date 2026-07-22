Interesting and Humour - page 1558
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Here's another very pleasing composition:
Push-push, chest out...
Outlets of the world
Good night
Japanese farmer grows world's first heart-shaped watermelon
World's biggest dump truck BelAZ may enter the Guinness Book of Records
Mountaineer found a box of jewellery worth €246 000 on Mont Blanc
Bill Gates doubts the usefulness of Ctrl+Alt+Del