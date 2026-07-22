Interesting and Humour - page 992

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Mischek:
The old man is also from the Office, they are herding this foreigner. There's an earpiece in his ear.
That's right. Right ear.
 
Mischek:
The State Department transfers to my card.
As if I could get some...(Shh, don't let Abolk find out!)
 
Erm955:
I'd like a little... (Shh, don't let Abolk know!)

That's the number Abolk gave me, 1-800-333-4636.

He sold out a long time ago, and now he's pretending to be a patriot.

If you call, they'll ask who's in charge of the territory, say Balkonsky, nickname is Programmer...

 
 
 

And I say that pedestrians should yield to pedestrians and pedestrians should yield to pedestrians

 
 
 
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