Interesting and Humour - page 3245

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Петиция за отмену антитеррористического "пакета Яровой" набрала 100 тысяч голосов на сайте Российской общественной инициативы (РОИ), преодолев необходимый порог для созыва экспертного совета при министре по вопросам Открытого правительства.

Interfax 13:30
 
[Deleted]  

The real mockery . This is the one previously admitted

Очередная нервотрепка для наших атлетов: МОК отстранил от Олимпиады Дарью Клишину
Очередная нервотрепка для наших атлетов: МОК отстранил от Олимпиады Дарью Клишину
  • 2016.08.13
  • Евгений НЕСЫН @evgeniy_nesin
  • www.spb.kp.ru
Вечером в субботу, 13 августа, из Рио пришла шокирующая новость. Российская легкоатлетка Дарья Клишина, которая должна была через несколько дней стартовать на Играх в Рио в прыжках в длину, отстранена от Олимпиады. Да как же так? Мало того, что перед Играми чиновники лишили возможности выступить в Рио таких лидеров мирового спорта из как Елена...
 


force yourself to eat Parmesan

 
1938.
Artist Miller AA.

 
1938.
Artist Feigush N.

 
What happened in the USSR in 1938-1940 that caused posters to force people to eat caviar, salmon, jam, vodka, pasteurised milk, etc.?
These are the posters of those times ...

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1938.
Artist Aleksandr Nikolayevich Zelensky


 
These pre-war posters are now selling for 200 rubles apiece ... people miss clean products and truthful, sincere advertising.
 
Sergey Golubev:
1938.
Artist Feigush N.

There were also jars of baby food ... with very cute baby faces on them

 
Sergey Golubev:
These pre-war posters are now being sold for 200 rubles apiece ... People miss clean products and truthful, sincere advertising.

It's in our mutual dead and long buried empire, but the phantom pains don't go away. Many were young and of course the fondest memories lie in that time slot.

Sergei, you are stirring up a half-dead corpse with your questions. The Olympics is more interesting, it may be interesting to talk about tourism and military rucksacks, TNT.

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