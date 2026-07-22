Interesting and Humour - page 3245
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Петиция за отмену антитеррористического "пакета Яровой" набрала 100 тысяч голосов на сайте Российской общественной инициативы (РОИ), преодолев необходимый порог для созыва экспертного совета при министре по вопросам Открытого правительства.Interfax 13:30
The real mockery . This is the one previously admitted
force yourself to eat Parmesan
Artist Miller AA.
Artist Feigush N.
These are the posters of those times ...
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1938.
Artist Aleksandr Nikolayevich Zelensky
1938.
Artist Feigush N.
There were also jars of baby food ... with very cute baby faces on them
These pre-war posters are now being sold for 200 rubles apiece ... People miss clean products and truthful, sincere advertising.
It's in our mutual dead and long buried empire, but the phantom pains don't go away. Many were young and of course the fondest memories lie in that time slot.
Sergei, you are stirring up a half-dead corpse with your questions. The Olympics is more interesting, it may be interesting to talk about tourism and military rucksacks, TNT.