Interesting and Humour - page 3741
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Owls are not what they seem
.
Also on a musical theme.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uT3SBzmDxGk
Another clip...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qfGggAGITwg
Such are the grimaces of today's reality...
went joyfully,
and the baby decided:
"I will
do well,
and I won't do...
bad."
Moscow, 29 May 2017
Candles are melting
On the old parquet,
And the silver from his epaulettes
Silver from his epaulettes.
As the agony wanders...
Golden wine...
All that's gone, -
What will come, all the same.
And in death's languor
Looking back,
The deer run away,
"and they're about to fire a volley.
Someone's pointing a muzzle
On an innocent breast...
All that's past is gone
Let something come.
Somebody wicked and skillful,
With fun, at random.
Swings sharp arrows
Into the inflamed sunset.
In a storm of melodies
The repetition of notes...
All that's gone, -
Let come what will come.
©Vladimir Vysotsky386
How well it's written. And there are still people who don't think Vysotsky is a poet.
A good example of how you can fool a group of people who think they are clever and don't even allow the idea that they might be wrong).
A new teacher came to the class and found that one boy was being teased and called a fool. At recess, he asked the boys why they were calling him that.
- He really is a fool, teacher. If you give him a big five-rouble coin and a small ten-rouble coin, he'll choose the five because he thinks it's bigger. Here, look... The boy takes out two coins and offers the boy to choose. The boy, as usual, chooses five. The teacher asks in amazement:
- So why did you choose a five rouble coin and not a ten?
- Look, it's bigger, Mr. Teacher!
After the lesson, the teacher approaches the boy.
- Don't you realise that five roubles is bigger only in size,
but you can buy more with ten roubles?
- Of course I do, Mr. Teacher.
- So why do you choose five?
- Because if I choose ten, they will stop giving me money!
That's the way it is with DCs, you can't make too much money from them or they'll stop giving it to you).