Interesting and Humour - page 206
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Nah, it's different in Finland. Not at all. The rhythm of life is different.
Yes, I know this from my aunt, who went to live in Denmark with her husband and travelled around Europe for 10 years. People there have a completely different mentality. They then went back to live in Moscow. They were very bored and alien there. )))
"Every Abram has his own programme." (s) I don't know who. Maybe a Jew. )))
Mischek
Simon Kordonsky
..... "Reformers, as a rule, learn about what is happening in the country from the media, and they are not at all happy with what is happening. The reformers would probably like the news and analytical TV programmes to stop broadcasting scandalous chronicles. It would signal the advent of peace and order and economic prosperity". .....
http://kordonsky.ru/?p=99
My child (aged 10) wanted to vote. I said I would give him my ballot. Let him decide for himself. He chose Prokhorov. We went to the polling station, and his mother was watching via internet cameras. He filled the ballot in and dropped it himself.
The voting was at his school. Then he was looking at information on the Internet with me about falsification in favour of Putin at the expense of Prokhorov and the others. And he burst into tears.
The carefully bred man is already protesting. And why the fuck would I want him to live here?
Sometimes I wish we'd never been conquered, like the barbarians who destroyed Rome.
Sometimes I wish we had never been conquered, like the barbarians who destroyed Rome
Sometimes I wish we had never been conquered, like the barbarians who destroyed Rome