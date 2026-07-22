Interesting and Humour - page 3563
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Captcha, you say? No big deal, they're putting bans on robots too ))))
I wonder if they even gave him an anaesthetic7
I wonder if they even gave him an anaesthetic7
Do you know his address?
It reminds me of a joke from the back of my mind...
I can't remember the whole thing, something about castration with two bricks... One tells how it's done, and the other says:
- "It hurts."
- "Well, when your finger gets between the bricks, it hurts. But that's all right."