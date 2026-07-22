Interesting and Humour - page 492
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I can't get the video in.
Here's the link, I was a little shocked https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pfi9xmZthUc
Just paste this link into the video field as http://youtu.be/XXXXXXXXXXXX
like this:
The result is a normal insertion:
Google talks about posthumous employee benefits
Is that why I don't work there?
Why is that?
What is the world coming to (
Chelyabinsk
Hello, I'm Lucia Yang. I'm risking my life to report from a flooded city.
There's five metres of water beneath us. And beside me are all the inhabitants of the metropolis who have managed to escape