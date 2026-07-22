Interesting and Humour - page 492

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ivandurak:

I can't get the video in.

Here's the link, I was a little shocked https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pfi9xmZthUc

Just paste this link into the video field as http://youtu.be/XXXXXXXXXXXX

like this:

The result is a normal insertion:


 
Mischek:
Google talks about posthumous employee benefits
Is that why I don't work there ???
 
FAQ:
Is that why I don't work there?
Bite your tongue ))
 
Why is that?
 
FAQ:
Why is that?
Because you wrote - "That's why I don't work there ???"
 

What is the world coming to (

 

Chelyabinsk


 

Hello, I'm Lucia Yang. I'm risking my life to report from a flooded city.

There's five metres of water beneath us. And beside me are all the inhabitants of the metropolis who have managed to escape


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