Interesting and Humour - page 780

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tol64:
That the sky is blue and the grass is green is clear. What they're encrypting there is unclear. ))
It's a trade secret. So you don't get sick inadvertently.
 
 

1918, Volga region, distribution of bread to street children

2012. Sevastopol, distribution of Olivier to residents of the City of Heroes

 
tol64:
That the sky is blue and the grass is green is clear. What they're encrypting there is unclear. ))

What's not to understand?

It's already been there - in black and white print it says what's there:

Repeat it?

Complaints about: Back pain..
Diagnosis: Vascular atherosclerosis..
Recommended: Transfer to day care..

 
moskitman:

What's not to understand?

It's already been there - in black and white print it says what's there:

Repeat it?

Complaints of: Back pain..
Diagnosis: Vascular atherosclerosis..
Recommended: Transfer to day care..

That's not what I mean. Presumably this handwriting is due to the fact that there is a lot of work (there is a queue) and everyone has to pay attention and write. How it really is, I don't know. )) They'd be better off presenting it all in print. It's faster to print than to write even in this kind of handwriting. Or in general, it's even better to have a ready-made program with a database of all the medicines and diagnoses. It can even be done in Excel. Otherwise they cannot even understand each other sometimes. )))
 

It's getting close to midnight. And in some places it's long past midnight. So where is it, your (well, not yours, but our common)) end?
(light)

hee

 
moskitman:

It's getting close to midnight. And in some places it's long past midnight. So where is it, your (well, not yours, but our common)) end?
(light)

hee

What?!? ?!?!?
 
moskitman:

It's getting close to midnight. And in some places it's long past midnight. So where is it, your (well, not yours, but our common)) end?
(light)

hee

 
Mischek:
What?!?! STRRAAASHSHHHHHH ?!!!

And my dream for December 21, 2012 is to meet a girl, Svetlana.

Cuddling together, sitting in front of the sunset. She'll stroke my leg, and I'll feel the tension in my trousers...

She'll notice and ask: "What's that?"

And then I'll reply, "It's the end, Sveta."

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