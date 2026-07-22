Interesting and Humour - page 780
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That the sky is blue and the grass is green is clear. What they're encrypting there is unclear. ))
1918, Volga region, distribution of bread to street children
2012. Sevastopol, distribution of Olivier to residents of the City of Heroes
That the sky is blue and the grass is green is clear. What they're encrypting there is unclear. ))
What's not to understand?
It's already been there - in black and white print it says what's there:
Repeat it?
Complaints about: Back pain..
Diagnosis: Vascular atherosclerosis..
Recommended: Transfer to day care..
What's not to understand?
It's already been there - in black and white print it says what's there:
Repeat it?
Complaints of: Back pain..
Diagnosis: Vascular atherosclerosis..
Recommended: Transfer to day care..
It's getting close to midnight. And in some places it's long past midnight. So where is it, your (well, not yours, but our common)) end?
(light)
hee
It's getting close to midnight. And in some places it's long past midnight. So where is it, your (well, not yours, but our common)) end?
(light)
hee
It's getting close to midnight. And in some places it's long past midnight. So where is it, your (well, not yours, but our common)) end?
(light)
hee
What?!?! STRRAAASHSHHHHHH ?!!!
And my dream for December 21, 2012 is to meet a girl, Svetlana.
Cuddling together, sitting in front of the sunset. She'll stroke my leg, and I'll feel the tension in my trousers...
She'll notice and ask: "What's that?"
And then I'll reply, "It's the end, Sveta."