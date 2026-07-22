Interesting and Humour - page 4289
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I'll never drink coffee while reading anecdotes now - nearly poured my laptop :)
It made me chuckle for two days as I recall)))
It's full of digital advocates - it's for you, personally
Wallets, passwords, mistresses. How Yandex leaked your secrets
Zaytsev! Well, Wait a minute!
Zaytsev! Well, Wait a minute!
You can
People here on the "trader is a great profession" thread agreed https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/259776/page14#comment_8006791 with me that trader is not a profession, but a diagnosis, i.e. the name of a disease. Proposing to develop this topic in a medical (clinical) way.
I, for example, have been sick with this disease for a long time and I already have a chronic, sluggishly current trader.
The trader at the time of infection is usually in the acute phase(acute trader). At the same time, the patient is in a state of euphoria and may see big bucks, his own helicopters, yachts, etc. He may be delirious and mutter something about genetic algorithms, neuronal networks, delta cluster, etc. Then the patient goes into a period of deep depression, has hallucinations that a pack of huge moose are attacking him from all sides, trying to horn him up or trample him down.The only way to help the patient (relieve the crisis state) is to forcibly turn off his computer and pour him a mug of good beer (some are also helped by meeting a beautiful woman).
An acute trader then (with time) turns into a chronic one, which is practically incurable. When material conditions worsen (or seasonally) there can be an exacerbation of the chronic trader's disease, which becomes acute again.
Treatment of the chronic trader is achieved by gradual reduction of lots, up to the transition from real to demo trading.