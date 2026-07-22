Interesting and Humour - page 4289

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Vladimir Karputov:

I'll never drink coffee while reading anecdotes now - nearly poured my laptop :)

It made me chuckle for two days as I recall)))

 
 

It's full of digital advocates - it's for you, personally


Wallets, passwords, mistresses. How Yandex leaked your secrets




Кошельки, пароли, любовницы. Как «Яндекс» слил ваши секреты
Кошельки, пароли, любовницы. Как «Яндекс» слил ваши секреты
  • aurora.network
Пока вы спали, случился апокалипсис: пользователи выяснили, что «Яндекс» — а с ним и другие поисковики — умеет искать данные в Google Docs. В тех самых файлах, где вы записываете плюс-минус всё, что с вами происходит, включая рабочие процессы и нюансы походов в бар. И куда другие документируют всё, что связано с вами — от реквизитов банковских...
 
 
 
Yuriy Zaytsev:

Zaytsev! Well, Wait a minute!

 
khorosh:

Zaytsev! Well, Wait a minute!

 
Hi!

Is it possible to meet girls here?

 

You can

 

People here on the "trader is a great profession" thread agreed https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/259776/page14#comment_8006791 with me that trader is not a profession, but a diagnosis, i.e. the name of a disease. Proposing to develop this topic in a medical (clinical) way.

I, for example, have been sick with this disease for a long time and I already have a chronic, sluggishly current trader.

The trader at the time of infection is usually in the acute phase(acute trader). At the same time, the patient is in a state of euphoria and may see big bucks, his own helicopters, yachts, etc. He may be delirious and mutter something about genetic algorithms, neuronal networks, delta cluster, etc. Then the patient goes into a period of deep depression, has hallucinations that a pack of huge moose are attacking him from all sides, trying to horn him up or trample him down.The only way to help the patient (relieve the crisis state) is to forcibly turn off his computer and pour him a mug of good beer (some are also helped by meeting a beautiful woman).


An acute trader then (with time) turns into a chronic one, which is practically incurable. When material conditions worsen (or seasonally) there can be an exacerbation of the chronic trader's disease, which becomes acute again.

Treatment of the chronic trader is achieved by gradual reduction of lots, up to the transition from real to demo trading.

ТРЕЙДЕР - это великолепная профессия!
ТРЕЙДЕР - это великолепная профессия!
  • 2018.07.06
  • www.mql5.com
Согласен на ВСЕ 100%, Как то подозрительно все это.., Это все РЕКЛАМА.., Тема интересная, но не однозначная...
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