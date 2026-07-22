Interesting and Humour - page 268

New comment
 

The annual Yom Ha Shoah We Gvura poster competition for the 2012 Shoah and Heroism Day has come to an end today.

1st place -

 
 
Mischek:

The annual Yom Ha Shoah We Gvura poster competition for the 2012 Shoah and Heroism Day has come to an end today.

1st place -

Today is the Day of Remembrance for the Victims of the Shoah of European Jewry.

 
 

What a bastard.

 

more

 

/horrorist/ Alien - rests

 
 
 

... and there is one.

1...261262263264265266267268269270271272273274275...4979
New comment