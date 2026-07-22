Interesting and Humour - page 268
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The annual Yom Ha Shoah We Gvura poster competition for the 2012 Shoah and Heroism Day has come to an end today.
1st place -
The annual Yom Ha Shoah We Gvura poster competition for the 2012 Shoah and Heroism Day has come to an end today.
1st place -
Today is the Day of Remembrance for the Victims of the Shoah of European Jewry.
What a bastard.
more
/horrorist/ Alien - rests
... and there is one.