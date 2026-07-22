Interesting and Humour - page 1614
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It can't be!
The dog eats everything. And what the cat won't eat under any circumstances, and even... I won't, in case you're going out to dinner.
If you don't feed a human, the same thing will happen.
I'm not talking about exceptional cases, I'm talking about everyday dog life.
You think a flying dog that's lighter than a beetle is commonplace?
I'm ready to take your dog. Now. ( I'll kick the cat's ass while I'm at it )
A dog can be lighter than a beetle if the beetle is a machine.
Then everything falls into place and there is no need to fly.
But the cat is bored.
Fairy branch.
Gunn Adepts VS Adverse Tactics.
If you don't feed the man, the same thing will happen.
I don't think so... A friend of mine had a cat and a dog. The dog enjoyed eating cat poo...
You're too cruel, he won't be able to love his dog now :(
You're too harsh, he won't be able to love his dog now :(