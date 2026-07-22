Interesting and Humour - page 1614

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Contender:

It can't be!

The dog eats everything. And what the cat won't eat under any circumstances, and even... I won't, in case you're going out to dinner.

If you don't feed a human, the same thing will happen.
 
Mischek:
If you don't feed a human, the same thing will happen.
I'm not talking about exceptional cases, I'm talking about the average dog's life.
 
Contender:
I'm not talking about exceptional cases, I'm talking about everyday dog life.

You think a flying dog that's lighter than a beetle is commonplace?

I'm ready to take your dog. Now. ( I'll kick the cat's ass while I'm at it )

 

A dog can be lighter than a beetle if the beetle is a machine.

Then everything falls into place and there is no need to fly.

But the cat is bored.

 

Fairy branch.

Gunn Adepts VS Adverse Tactics.

 
 
Mischek:
If you don't feed the man, the same thing will happen.
I don't think so... An acquaintance of mine had both a cat and a dog. The dog enjoyed eating cat poo...
 
artmedia70:
I don't think so... A friend of mine had a cat and a dog. The dog enjoyed eating cat poo...

You're too cruel, he won't be able to love his dog now :(

 
Contender:

You're too harsh, he won't be able to love his dog now :(

But he can spit on my cat.
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