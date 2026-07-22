Interesting and Humour - page 2761
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If the value of the maximum time interval is equal to infinity, andassuming that the minimum time interval can be negative, respectively it will be equal to minus infinity, then we can assume that they are somewhere close together and are extensions of each other. If so, we can try angles as well. :)
And in general, the universe is fine. The concept of time is its idea after all, just like any other concept too. )))
There are no intervals of time, neither small nor large.)
there is a limit to our ability to compare one event to another.
again, the link to ourselves
in dreams, when the mind is switched off, there is no sense of time because there is nothing to be attached to.
Sometimes it feels like you slept a long time, sometimes not long,
sometimes in 15 minutes of reality it seems that an hour has passed, when the consciousness is disconnected (thinking about something, gone from reality), sometimes on the contrary: just have fallen asleep - already to wake up )
That is, when you are not tied to reality and have nothing to compare it with, everything is lost.
But how can you lose everything if you have it? )
there are no time intervals, neither small nor large)
there is a limit to our ability to compare one event to another.
again, the attachment to ourselves.
In dreams, when the mind is switched off, there is no sense of time because there is nothing to be attached to.
Sometimes it feels like you slept a long time, sometimes it doesn't,
sometimes in 15 minutes of reality it seems that an hour has passed, when the consciousness is disconnected (thought about something, left the reality), sometimes on the contrary: just have fallen asleep - already to wake up ).
That is, when you are not tied to reality and have nothing to compare it with, everything is lost.
But how can you lose everything if you have it? )
Time is the duration of the flow of processes. If there is no process, there is no time. (I. Newton)
https://www.mql5.com/ru/articles/250 shows the connection of past (P), present (H) and future (B) events within the development of a single process such that P+H+B=1 at any point in time from 0 to infinity. At the same time, in order to get a dimensionless parameter, "neutralizing" the concept of time, we had to introduce the concept of impedance of the system and to find an exact way of its evaluation, inverse to the concept of time. So, if time is some incomprehensible or difficultly perceived by our brain substance, then the concept of impedance of the system can be understood, comprehended and by inverse transition, I think, we can get closer to understanding of the concept of time. System impedance is the resistance of a system to the flow of a process. Now think how you can, based on this, beautifully, consonantly, and most importantly, understandably, formulate the concept of time! Good luck to all.
Time is the duration of processes. No process, no time. (I. Newton).
Does Newton say what is duration?
Any part of time can be stretched or compressed in different parts of the Universe, so that they will be equal in duration.
But it is not time that stretches/slows, but the process that "measures" it. Time may not be stretched.
there are no time intervals, neither small nor large)
there is a limit to our ability to compare one event to another.
again, the attachment to ourselves.
When falling asleep, when consciousness shuts off, there is no sense of time because there is nothing to be attached to.
Sometimes it feels like a long sleep, sometimes it feels like a short sleep,
Sometimes in 15 minutes of reality it seems that an hour has passed, when the consciousness has turned off (you have thought about something, gone from reality), sometimes on the contrary: just have fallen asleep - already to wake up )
That is, when you are not tied to reality and have nothing to compare it with, everything is lost.
But how can you lose everything if you have it? )
And Newton says what is duration?
Any segment of time can be stretched or squeezed in different parts of the Universe, so that they are equal in duration.
But it is not time that stretches/slows, but the process that "measures" it. Maybe time isn't stretched out.
Her legs aren't long enough to ride a bike like that.
This Rottweiler, on the other hand, is better at it. )
OK, I'm out of beer.)
I'll think about it some more. ))
OK, I'm out of beer )
I'll ponder some more. ))
By the way, drinking alcohol can also cause that same side effect of feeling like you're losing everything. After all, clotted red blood cells slow down the flow in the brain capillaries and even temporarily suspend them or even rupture under pressure during arrest.
So there could be many causes. The universe is infinite in its diversity. )