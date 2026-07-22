Interesting and Humour - page 1229
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about the janitor
little-known facts about the Russian language:
Most of the "F" words in Russian are borrowed words. Pushkin was proud of the fact that in The Tale of Tsar Saltan there was only one word with an "f" in it - navy.
There are only 74 words in Russian beginning with the letter "Y". But most of us only remember "yod, yog" and the city of "Yoshkar-Ola".
There are words with "Y" in the Russian language. These are the names of Russian cities and rivers: Ygyatta, Yllymakh, Ynakhsyt, Ynykchansky, Ytyk-kyul.
The only words in the Russian language with three "e's" in a row are dlinnoshee (and others with -shee, e.g. krivo, shoriko) and "snakehead".
There is a word in the Russian language with the prefix ko- - zakoulyok.
The only Russian word that does not have a root is take out. It is believed that this word has a so-called null root that is interchanged with the root -im- (take-im-at). Formerly, until about the 17th century, the verb looked like to take out and had a substantive root like in remove, embrace, understand (cf. remove, embrace, understand), but later on the root -nya- was reinterpreted as the suffix -nu- (as in to put, to blow).
The only one-syllable adjective in the Russian language is malign.
The Russian language haswords with prefixes unique to the language i-, - total and total and a- - avos (ustav. a eighth is not lucky), derived from the conjunctions and and a.
The words bull and bee are one-liners. In works of Old Russian literature the word bee was spelled bъchela. The alternation of vowels ъ/y is explained by the origin of both sounds from the same Indo-European sound U. If to remember the dialect verb buchat, having a meaning "to roar, to buzz, to buzz" and etymologically related to the words bee, bukashka and bull, it becomes clear what was the general meaning of these words.
Up to XIV century in Russia all obscene words were called "ridiculous verbs".
The 1993 Guinness Book of World Records called the longest word in the Russian language "roentgenoelektrokardiograficheskogo", the 2003 edition "vysokomnogo rasprostranstvij".
In the 2003 edition of A.A. Zaliznyak's Grammatical Dictionary of the Russian Language, the longest (in letters) noun in the dictionary form is the adjective "private-entrepreneurial". It consists of 25 letters.
The longest verbs are "to reassert", "to substantiate" and "to internationalize" (all are 24 letters; the word forms - and - are 25 letters each);
The longest nouns are 'misanthropy' and 'eminence' (24 letters each; the word-forms -ami are 26 letters each, but 'misanthropy' is almost never used in the plural);
The longest animate nouns are 'eleventh-grader' and 'clerk' (with 21 letters each, the word-forms with 23 letters each);
Thelongest adverb fixed by the dictionary is "unsatisfactorily" (19 letters); however, one should take into account that the overwhelming majority of qualitative adjectives in -y/ie are formed from adverbs in -o/ie, which are not always fixed by the dictionary;
The longest interjection included in the Grammar Dictionary is 'fizkult-hello' (15 or 14 letters, depending on the status of the hyphen);
The word 'respectively' is the longest preposition and the longest conjunction at the same time. It consists of 14 letters. The longest particle "exclusively" is a letter shorter.
Unsuccessful verbs. Sometimes a verb does not have any form, and this is due to the laws of euphony. For example: "win". He will win, you will win, I will... win? beat? Philologists suggest using the substitute constructions 'I will win' or 'I will become victorious'. As there is no first person singular form, the verb is insufficient.
A word with FIVE VOICES in it, eh?
Quite common and quite easy to pronounce.
A word with FIVE VOICES in it, eh?
Quite common and quite easy to pronounce.
A word with FIVE consonants in it, eh?
who, after falling asleep on the job, transferred more than 222 million euros from one account to another instead of 64.
not a joint at all )
Nah. Costs. Work is scarce and boring.
"On the day the mistake occurred, she checked 812 documents, taking no more than a second for each of them, said the dismissed Hesse state court."
15 minutes working, then napping.
A word with FIVE VOICES in it, eh?
Quite common and quite easy to pronounce.