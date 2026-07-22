Interesting and Humour - page 2610
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
How the forex kitchen works. A very detailed account is given by an expert.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?t=82&v=Fpiw9YF5D60
...
But if it's a smooth-shaven, brutally handsome man with eyes as blue as the sky and a memorable appearance who crushes bearded bad guys in stacks, but has to shake a wooden machine gun to make it look like a kickback, that's the little things, right?
Something like that (see below) ? If so, it's certainly not trivial for a more or less bearable action movie. But maybe it's a movie comedy? )))
Something like this (see below) ? If so, it's certainly not trivial for a more or less bearable action movie. But maybe it's a movie comedy? )))
That turns out to be the problem with most films today - they've got the genre mixed up, turns out you need everything in a comedy.
That turns out to be the problem with most films today - the genre is mixed up, it turns out everything is necessary in a comedy.
It's especially pronounced in Indian films. It's kind of an action movie, but it can be very funny. Everything else is just childish pranks. )))
This is especially evident in Indian films. It's kind of an action movie, but it can be very funny. Everything else is just child's play. )))
This is especially evident in Indian films. It's kind of an action movie, but it can be very funny. Everything else is just child's play. )))
It's all true...
However, I, for example, if I see a blunder (like drawn flame from the barrel when firing a machine gun with a non-propelled bolt carrier) I think it's a clear disrespect to me as a viewer and switch the channel.
Really... If you filmmakers want money and/or fame, then at least bother to pay a consultant so that no military personnel in your movies answer to the commander "I obey"...well yoops today....
seconded by
Such blatant bloopers kill the atmosphere.
for sci-fi it's somehow forgivable, in a sci-fi setting maybe unusual weapons and superpowers etc.
but if the movie pretends to be realistic and the protagonist falls from a considerable height and seems to notice nothing when he should have broken his legs at least that's weird.
in the early james-bonds the clock with the laser looked though and fantastic but still within the limits now while jumping from one tower crane to another looks silly at least
and it is very difficult to treat objectively good movies like Top Gun - the music and acting and the storyline are all there and the atmosphere of the 80s is cool
but they twisted everything they could, starting with a non-existent Mig28 and many other things about pilot's life and work.
"And eat fish..."