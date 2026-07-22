Interesting and Humour - page 3439

New comment
 
http://tass.ru/kosmos/3822649
Россия перестала быть лидером по числу запусков космических ракет-носителей
Россия перестала быть лидером по числу запусков космических ракет-носителей
  • tass.ru
МОСКВА, 29 ноября. /ТАСС/. Россия перестала быть мировым лидером по количеству пусков космических ракет-носителей из-за их прекращения в интересах новой Федеральной космической программы (ФКП) на 2016-2025 годы. Об этом сообщил первый замглавы госкорпорации "Роскосмос" Александр Иванов. "То, что было два-три года назад, и то, что сейчас, - это...
 
.
Воду научились замораживать при температуре кипятка
Воду научились замораживать при температуре кипятка
  • 2016.11.29
  • Иван Ортега
  • life.ru
Учёные из Массачусетского технологического института (США) исследовали, как замерзает вода внутри обычной углеродной нанотрубки. Как оказалось, из-за специфической "упаковки" в трубках жидкость становится способной замерзать тогда, когда вне их она уже давно закипает. Соответствующая статья опубликована в журнале Nature Nanotechnology...
 
.
Регулятор сформировал концепцию категорий клиентов фондового рынка
Регулятор сформировал концепцию категорий клиентов фондового рынка
  • bankir.ru
Банк России проанализировал и частично учел предложения участников рынка, которые поступили в отношении Консультативного доклада, посвященного концепции регулирования категорий инвесторов на фондовом рынке и определения их инвестиционного профиля, сообщает Центробанк. В итоговом виде концепция сохранила предложенное регулятором разделение...
 
.
Искусственный интеллект научился предсказывать будущее по фотографии
Искусственный интеллект научился предсказывать будущее по фотографии
  • 2016.11.29
  • nplus1.ru
Разработчики из Массачусетского технологического института создали программу, превращающую фотографию в короткое видео, которое показывает, как будут развиваться события на снимке в ближайшую секунду. Для этого они использовали нейросети и глубинное обучение. Работа исследователей будет представлена 5 декабря на конференции в Барселоне...
[Deleted]  
Server Muradasilov:
.
Another fake (imitation) .............) as the plastic imitation of aluminum, as Toyota imitation of Lexus and interior imitation of wood, as horseradish imitation of wasabi, as Kazakh imitation of Japanese, so now they decided to predict the future by photo) one continuous imitation of Japan!
 
Alexander Antoshkin:
Another fake (imitation) .............) just like the Toyota imitates aluminum, the Toyota imitates Lexus, the interior imitates wood, the Kazakh imitates Wasabi and the Kazakh imitates Japanese, and now they have decided to predict the future based on photos) one pure Japanese imitation!
Just for a second. Mimicry is analysed, a facial expression is identified and a sequel is made. No miracle.
 
*
СМИ: Госдума может выгнать YouTube из России
СМИ: Госдума может выгнать YouTube из России
  • www.mk.ru
Портал YouTube возможно уйдет из России, так как по инициативе «Газпром-медиа» и «СТС Медиа» депутаты «Единой России» и ЛДПР Шамсаил Суралиев и Андрей Луговой хотят принять законопроект, который вводит ограничение в 20% на иностранное владение...
 

Snow City. Good morning!

Snow. The city.

[Deleted]  
Dmitry Fedoseev:
So just for a second. The facial expression is analysed, which facial movement the face makes is determined, and a sequel is made. No miracle.
You've travelled all over the world; There's no harm in living across the sea, What's the miracle in the world?
 
Vladimir Karputov:

Snow City. Good morning!

Good morning, Vladimir!

Where are the inhabitants of this beautiful snowy city?

1...343234333434343534363437343834393440344134423443344434453446...4979
New comment