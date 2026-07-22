Interesting and Humour - page 3439
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Another fake (imitation) .............) just like the Toyota imitates aluminum, the Toyota imitates Lexus, the interior imitates wood, the Kazakh imitates Wasabi and the Kazakh imitates Japanese, and now they have decided to predict the future based on photos) one pure Japanese imitation!
Snow City. Good morning!
So just for a second. The facial expression is analysed, which facial movement the face makes is determined, and a sequel is made. No miracle.
Snow City. Good morning!
Good morning, Vladimir!
Where are the inhabitants of this beautiful snowy city?