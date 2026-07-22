Interesting and Humour - page 4439
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Inexpensive and future-proof: the third generation of Ryzen.
AMD has unveiled a new series of third-generation processors available under the Ryzen brand.The third generation Ryzen (3000 series) is based on the 7nm Zen 2 architecture.
A total of 5 processors are presented. While in the past ranges they were subdivided by performance into Ryzen 3, Ryzen 5 and Ryzen 7, the current one has raised the stakes - Ryzen 5, Ryzen 7 and Ryzen 9 are included.
There are no quad-core processors in it - the most budget-friendly "Raisen 5" sub-series includes the six-core, 12-threaded 3600 and 3600X processors. It is these that are likely to attract the attention of those who need budget,
but performance "stones" for personal computers - moderate gamers, amateur video editors and so on.
The Ryzen 3600 will cost around $200, the 3600X around $250. They differ in heat package (TDP) - 65 watts and 95 watts, standard operating frequency - 3.6 and 3.8 GHz and standard overclocked frequency (boost mode) - 4.2 and 4.4 GHz.
Both processors have 12 data threads per 6 cores, with 3MB + 32MB of cache memory.
The Ryzen 7 sub-series is more expensive, it includes the eight-core, 16-threaded 3700X and 3800X with an estimated price of $330 and $400. That said, the younger Ryzen 7 has a relatively low heat pack of just 65 watts, while the older one has 105 watts. They have about the same frequency difference as the fifth sub-series - 3.6GHz vs 3.9GHz at normal frequencies and 4.4 and 4.5GHz in boost mode, cache memory is 4MB + 32MB.
The Ryzen 9 is the only one available, a 12-core 3900X processor with 3.8GHz in normal and 4.6GHz in boost mode and a heat pack of 105 watts, cache memory is 6MB + 64MB. It also supports dual-threading on each core, giving it the ability to handle 24 concurrent data streams. Such serious power will be useful for computer modeling, image and video processing, server software, accepting many requests and running many processes at the same time. By the way, the price for this processor is not amateur - $500, although for a processor of this level it can be considered a budget.
All of the presented processors support existing AM4 sockets, including the new X570 chipset which supports up to 40 PCIe 4 lanes, up to 12 USB ports and up to 14 SATA ports. Connecting graphics cards and solid state drives (SSDs) via PCIe 4 offers a dramatic increase in data transfer speeds. A single disk drive uses around 4 lanes of PCIe, while a graphics card requires 4 to 8 lanes for optimal performance.
AllCPUs support DDR4-3200 memory.
All five new "Raisen" will go on sale July 7.
The first one on the search is a murlo)))
Inexpensive and forward-looking: the third generation of Reisen.
.................
Remind me, please, what were the problems with ryzenes and AMD in general, not for a chorus, but for the sake of truth...
(I remember that it seems that something didn't compile with AMD before... but it's not exact)
Remind me, please, what were the problems with ryzens and amd in general, not for the sake of a chorus, but for the sake of truth...
(I recall that something didn't compile under AMD before... but it's not exact)
from the experience of using packages for Python and machine learning libraries in C# on Intel Core i3 I can say that there is no compatibility as such - some things work on PC, but do not work on laptop (mostly AVX support is a problem)
it's the same with AMD
pitting Intel against AMD has been the norm for centuries ))))
"I want freedom and money. Sitting on the deck, cracking wine and chatting about literature, and ladies in the evening".
A.P. Chekhov Volume 23. Letters 1892-1894
Everyone has probably heard about pheromones for girls, but glutamate with a girl...how would you look at this lady: as a coveted cutlet in pasta or as a sex object? ;)
Glutamate is salt, and anything can happen under salts ;)))
I'm new to the world of trading, I need a trainer
man, relax:
I am new to the world of trading, I need a trainer
Use Russian.