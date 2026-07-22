Interesting and Humour - page 2048

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Mathemat:

No comment.

I have great respect for Pushkin, but it is not a crime to make jokes about him. All the more he was a big joker himself.

By the way, the inhabitants of the Black Continent consider it their own. There is no vulgarity involved.

Actually, I have no reason to, and in Russia the word is more of a joke than a swear word. Well, it's about the same as "frogman" to the French. I doubt the French take much offence to it.

But, say, in Ukraine, especially closer to the West, such identification may be, to put it mildly, strongly offended.

The Russians need to come up with something to be offended by. Otherwise it's a mess - everyone is offended by something, and we don't give a damn about anything. It's a mess. What a mess...
 
Mathemat:

By the way, the inhabitants of the Black Continent consider it their own. Without all the nastiness.



Well, it is up to them to decide whom they think of as theirs.

Our rulers, too, consider all prominent people with Russian roots as their own.

 

Contender:
 Дык, Питерец употреблял. Препод на курсах одних.

You came to Peter for a course, it means that people from other regions also come, so someone brought this deribas
 
Contender:


Well, it's up to them to decide who they think is theirs.

Our rulers, too, consider all prominent people with Russian roots to be their own.

It seems that the Dark Ones have some kind of a twist in everything. I wonder if they are allowed to fart by any chance? I wonder if they will oblige. They are as delicate as little children.
 
Mischek:
You came to Peter for a course, it means that people from other regions also come, so someone brought this deribas


I've got it, it was artmedia70 :)

 
Contender:


I've got it, it was artmedia70 :)

Who's there?
 
artmedia70:
Who's there?
why did you shave off your moustache "deribas" in peter?
 
Contender:
why did you shave off your "deribas" moustache in Peter?
Shot ...
 
Contender:
Well, Peter used to use it. An instructor in a course. Well, we found out from him that the phrase is synonymous with "total kolkhoz". I mean very rough workmanship, "clumsy workmanship".

Doubtful. Let's look at the link:

A deribas is a failure, a mistake, a difficult situation, a difficult situation.

So "total deribas" is roughly what "total fuck-up" means.

In thieves' lingo, it's something else entirely - something like imported second-hand.

Дерибас
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неудача , ошибка , трудное положение , сложная ситуация .
 
Mathemat:

Doubtful. See the link:

I.e. "total deribas" is roughly like "total dibs".


Perhaps the original assessment of "full directibus" was applied to some style of programming.

The person who used it explained it exactly as I wrote.

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