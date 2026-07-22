Interesting and Humour - page 4562
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If I'm any judge of the perfection of technology, I think individual flying models like bicycles will soon be created.
We'll be flying around.
That would be nice!
But you can buy a gyroplane today and take off and land on any flat spot!
And as @Aleksandr Volotko says, you can even go for a ride on the road to the gas station
that would be nice!
But you can buy a gyroplane today and take off and land on any flat spot
And as @Aleksandr Volotko says, you can even go for a ride on the road to the petrol station
you can land on more or less flat ground.
not a helicopter, you need a runway here and there
you can land on more or less flat ground.
It's not a helicopter, you need a runway here and there.
there are gyroplanes with vertical take-off and landing
there are gyroplanes with vertical take-off and landing
Well, they have an additional motor for propeller spinning and the propeller is expensive :-)
The main difference between them and a helicopter is that the propeller above the head is spinning by itself, it is partly analogous to a wing
they have an extra motor for propeller spinning and the propeller is expensive :-)
They have the main difference from a helicopter - the propeller above the head rotates by itself, it is partially analogous to a wing
there are also STOL planes that need only 15-20 metres to take off and land
UC Rusal's plant closed due to sanctions will start mining cryptocurrency
Read more on RBC:
https://www.rbc.ru/technology_and_media/29/10/2019/5db6f3409a79476d139d803b?from=from_main
Компания интернет-омбудсмена Дмитрия Мариничева рассчитывает занять до 20% майнинга биткоинов в мире, использовав закрывшийся из-за санкций завод «Русала» в Карелии. Добыча этой криптовалюты все еще выгодна, считают эксперты
Here's the gist of the project
.
there are also STOL aeroplanes, you only need 15-20 metres to take off and land.
Carlson flew right into the baby's window back in the 60s of the last millennium. There was no need for a runway.
If I'm any judge of the perfection of technology, I think individual flying models like bicycles will soon be created.
We'll be flying around.
It's unlikely they'll allow it. So far, there are more people who can't fly than those who can't swim.