Interesting and Humour - page 4562

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Uladzimir Izerski:

If I'm any judge of the perfection of technology, I think individual flying models like bicycles will soon be created.

We'll be flying around.

That would be nice!

But you can buy a gyroplane today and take off and land on any flat spot!

And as @Aleksandr Volotko says, you can even go for a ride on the road to the gas station

 
transcendreamer:

that would be nice!

But you can buy a gyroplane today and take off and land on any flat spot

And as @Aleksandr Volotko says, you can even go for a ride on the road to the petrol station

you can land on more or less flat ground.

not a helicopter, you need a runway here and there

 
Maxim Kuznetsov:

you can land on more or less flat ground.

It's not a helicopter, you need a runway here and there.

there are gyroplanes with vertical take-off and landing

 
transcendreamer:

there are gyroplanes with vertical take-off and landing

Well, they have an additional motor for propeller spinning and the propeller is expensive :-)

The main difference between them and a helicopter is that the propeller above the head is spinning by itself, it is partly analogous to a wing

 
Maxim Kuznetsov:

they have an extra motor for propeller spinning and the propeller is expensive :-)

They have the main difference from a helicopter - the propeller above the head rotates by itself, it is partially analogous to a wing

there are also STOL planes that need only 15-20 metres to take off and land

 

UC Rusal's plant closed due to sanctions will start mining cryptocurrency

Read more on RBC:

https://www.rbc.ru/technology_and_media/29/10/2019/5db6f3409a79476d139d803b?from=from_main


Компания интернет-омбудсмена Дмитрия Мариничева рассчитывает занять до 20% майнинга биткоинов в мире, использовав закрывшийся из-за санкций завод «Русала» в Карелии. Добыча этой криптовалюты все еще выгодна, считают эксперты

Here's the gist of the project

The Russian Mining Company (RMC), created with the participation of Internet ombudsman Dmitry Marinichev, will host equipment for mining cryptocurrencies at the Nadvoitsy Aluminium Smelter (NAZ) in Karelia. Marinichev himself told RBC.
This plant belongs to Rusal and was mothballed in August 2018 as it lost the ability to supply its products to the US after the imposition of sanctions. A Rusal spokesman confirmed to RBC that RMC is placing equipment at the site. He said it was not the only local tenant after the NAZ mothballed its electrolysis production facility. But Rusal's representative did not specify who rented the plant's premises and for what purpose.
According to Marinichev, RMC is interested in creating a digital hub on the basis of NAZ to sell computing capacity abroad. "Now the plant is unprofitable for Rusal, the electricity connected to it is hardly used, there is nowhere for the people who live in the monotown near the plant to work. Our idea is to repurpose the plant and sell its computing power as a service, i.e. to provide an IT service," Marinichev said. Such a service could be of interest, for example, to those who would like to engage in cryptocurrency mining, development of neural networks and artificial intelligence, etc.


 

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transcendreamer:

there are also STOL aeroplanes, you only need 15-20 metres to take off and land.

Carlson flew right into the baby's window back in the 60s of the last millennium. There was no need for a runway.

 
Uladzimir Izerski:

If I'm any judge of the perfection of technology, I think individual flying models like bicycles will soon be created.

We'll be flying around.

It's unlikely they'll allow it. So far, there are more people who can't fly than those who can't swim.

 
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