Interesting and Humour - page 1799

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Misha, well publish your answer, or I will)
 
i_logic:
Misha, publish your answer, or I will)

Don't post anything.

it's not interesting

 
i_logic:
Misha, well, publish your answer, or I will)
Well, I already replied a long time ago.
 
TheXpert:
I answered that a long time ago.
It's trickier than that.
 
 
i_logic:
It's trickier there.
So it's not right there.
 

don't stall.

will the bowl be outweighed by the ball and thread?

[Deleted]  

The whole truth about bloggers


 
alexx_v:

You mean never? Shit.

ZS: How can Ukraine join the EU if no one calls it in?

http://texty.org.ua/pg/article/editorial/read/49994/Berkutata_Spovid_khlopciv_po_tu_storonu_zaliznogo?a_offset
 
TheXpert:
So it's wrong.

It's with formulas, not with fingers...

I can send it to you in a private message, but don't post it.

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