Interesting and Humour - page 3443
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http://www.interfax.ru/business/539429
In an interview with TASS, Kasperskaya said the data did not belong to the users themselves: "My opinion is that this data should be the property of the state, because users do not possess this data. The user let it go into the information space and whatever he wrote there leaked out. So it is not their property." Among such data, she listed all the information ordinary users collect through information technology: search queries, geolocation, contacts, users' correspondence, photos and videos.
She stressed that now many of the companies that collect "big data" of Russians are foreign. "The fact that other countries are freely downloading this information and know the movements of all our citizens, know what they are thinking and their political preferences is wrong," she pointed out. In her view, if the data were the property of the state, this could be avoided.
>"Мое мнение, что эти данные должны являться собственностью государства, потому что пользователи этими данными не обладают. Пользователь отпустил их в информационное пространство, и утекло все, что он там написал. Значит, это не их принадлежность."
Вар.1:
Одежда на россиянах является собственностью государства, потому что, выйдя на улицу, россияне этой одеждой не обладают. Россиянин надел ее на улицу, а значит, он вынес все, что на нем надето. Значит, это не его принадлежность.
Вар.2:
A sucker's mobile phone is the property of the guys, because he takes it out of his hut. The sucker carries it to the street, so he carries it to us. He can't justify that it's his.
Let's look at the situation from the other side, gentlemen! After all, if she is right, the state has no right to imprison/punish/punish/etc. citizens for extremism/fascism/calls for change of government/insulting the feelings of believers on the Internet, because "everything they wrote there is no longer their property", so the citizen has nothing to do with the whole list! Isn't that a miracle! :)))
https://www.vedomosti.ru/technology/articles/2016/12/01/667832-google-klientov-scheta
Data on Russian Internet activity should belong to the state, said Natalia Kasperskaya, the CEO of InfoWatch, which was cited in connection with the Russian authorities' intention to decrypt all encrypted traffic. Kasperskaya is also a member of the IT + Sovereignty working group under the presidential administration.
In an interview with TASS, Kasperskaya said the data did not belong to the users themselves: "My opinion is that this data should be the property of the state, because users do not possess this data. The user let it go into the information space and whatever he wrote there leaked out. So it is not their property." Among such data, she listed all the information ordinary users collect through information technology: search queries, geolocation, contacts, users' correspondence, photos and videos.
She stressed that now many of the companies that collect "big data" of Russians are foreign. "The fact that other countries are freely downloading this information and know the movements of all our citizens, know what they are thinking and their political preferences is wrong," she pointed out. In her view, if the data were the property of the state, this could be avoided.
Kaspersky are bending to the authorities, they want to score points for themselves....
and the idea is inherently pernicious: maybe I want my data to be stored in another country and they restrict my right to do so.
in any case, large companies will just put a server and say that, well, profiles are allegedly stored in russia now.
but it is physically and logically most likely impossible to separate storage and processing of this data on other servers in other data centres
http://www.interfax.ru/business/539429
It's not April 1st ))))
The Central Bank has revoked its licence