Interesting and Humour - page 2105

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Interview with the founder of World of Tanks
Виктор Кислый, основатель Wargaming/ Аналитическая программа «Рунетология» / Подкаст на PodFM.ru
Виктор Кислый, основатель Wargaming/ Аналитическая программа «Рунетология» / Подкаст на PodFM.ru
  • runetologia.podfm.ru
Виктор Кислый о том, почему игры содержатся в наших генах, как история может помочь игростроению, и хорошо ли иметь много денег в компании. Интервью с гостем: — Как из простого игрока стать создателем новых миров? — «Цивилизация» меня научила одному — воевать очень и очень дорого и неэффективно«. — Каким образом компьютерная стратегия может заменить MBA? — «Наш главный босс — это игрок. Мужик из Рязани, Филиппин или Шанхая». — На танке к миллиарду: как монетизируется World of Tanks? — Какое будущее ждет игровой мир?
 

Samsung presentation at Mobile World Congress 2014

Announcement of Samsung Galaxy S5 smartphone, Samsung Gear Fit fitness bracelet and Samsung Gear 2 and Gear 2 Neo smart watches

On the first day of Mobile World Congress, Samsung held its highly anticipated Unpacked 2014 Episode 1 presentation. It was clear in advance that the central announcement of the event would be the Samsung Galaxy S5 smartphone. The South Korean manufacturer did not deceive expectations. However, it was not without surprises either.

Презентация Samsung на Mobile World Congress 2014: анонс смартфона Samsung Galaxy S5, фитнес-браслета Samsung Gear Fit и умных часов Samsung Gear 2 и Gear 2 Neo
  • www.ixbt.com
В первый день выставки Mobile World Congress компания Samsung провела долгожданную презентацию Unpacked 2014 Episode 1. Заранее было понятно, что центральным анонсом мероприятия станет смартфон Samsung Galaxy S5. Южнокорейский производитель не обманул ожидания. Впрочем, без сюрпризов тоже не обошлось. Мероприятие вызвало огромный ажиотаж: зал...
 
 

Ring any bells? :)

Из онлайн-чата консультации покупателей на сайте швейной фурнитуры:

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bash.org (c)

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The actions of professionals can be predicted, but the stock market is full of amateurs.
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news:

MPs decide to oblige Russians to denounce relatives

Comment:

- Hello Prosecutor's Office?

- Yes, I'm listening to you.

- And my daddy bought a Bentley with stolen money!

- Masha?

- Daddy?

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