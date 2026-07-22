Interesting and Humour - page 2105
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Samsung presentation at Mobile World Congress 2014
Announcement of Samsung Galaxy S5 smartphone, Samsung Gear Fit fitness bracelet and Samsung Gear 2 and Gear 2 Neo smart watches
On the first day of Mobile World Congress, Samsung held its highly anticipated Unpacked 2014 Episode 1 presentation. It was clear in advance that the central announcement of the event would be the Samsung Galaxy S5 smartphone. The South Korean manufacturer did not deceive expectations. However, it was not without surprises either.
Ring any bells? :)
[19:01:52] Менеджер: Могу ли я чем-то вам помочь?
[19:03:12] Покупатель: Подскажите, пожалуйста, скорость звука в двуокиси
углерода?
[19:03:53] Менеджер: 258 м/с при 0 градусов Цельсия, ещё что-нибудь?
[19:05:32] Покупатель: пока нет, спасибо!
[19:06:41] Manager: come in!
bash.org (c)
news:
MPs decide to oblige Russians to denounce relatives
Comment:
- Hello Prosecutor's Office?
- Yes, I'm listening to you.
- And my daddy bought a Bentley with stolen money!
- Masha?
- Daddy?