Interesting and Humour - page 1857

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Silent:

Winter is coming...

It's the beginning of summer, isn't it! What will happen in winter?
 
 
Yoschik:

That's a shame. How firmly the contagion of communism has settled in our heads.

You don't need freedom. Everyone should get a small bust of Lenin and a ration and a diploma. But stable.

Stop! What communism? Who has it in his head? What is freedom? They smashed the monument, did they get freedom? They're so fucking smart. What, they woke up this morning and got some sunshine from the new regime? Without the oppression of the monument? What the fuck has changed? Nothing. They are just stupid, stupid, destructive-minded people with the brains of drunken college kids. Nothing more. What does ideology and belief in anything have to do with it?

They were banging on the monument with such ferocity... Yeah, it's that unfortunate monument that keeps them from being Free. Well... we are. What will we break next time?

My point - if you want to show your wisdom, show it with actions, not instincts. There were children there. Grown-up kids. No, not grown-ups, just kids about 14 years old.

И ... what's that got to do with communists? I don't want to live under communism. But what the fuck does a monument have to do with it?

 
Scriptong:
It's the beginning of summer out there!
 
RIA Novosti all
 
Yoschik:
RIA Novosti is everything

Since this morning. Kiselev is our everything now.

В.Путин ликвидировал РИА ”Новости”
В.Путин ликвидировал РИА ”Новости”
  • www.rbc.ru
В.Путин ликвидировал РИА Новости. Президент РФ Владимир Путин принял решение о ликвидации ФГУП Российское агентство международной информации РИА Новости и государственной радиовещательной компании ...
 
Scriptong:
It's the beginning of summer, isn't it? What will happen in winter?

A reason to put up monuments... like 13

Курьезные памятники и скульптуры
Курьезные памятники и скульптуры
  • a_poli
  • k-poli.livejournal.com
Предлагаю вашему вниманию памятники-шутки, которые интересны либо по форме, либо по содержанию, а часто и по обоим параметрам вместе. С Днем Смеха! 1. Памятник счастью Несмотря на широкую известность, многочисленные копии и популярность этот памятник счастью, установленный в Томске, поставим на первое место нашего рейтинга. Его олицетворением стал...
 
Silent:

A reason to put up monuments... like 13

No, no, no. No monuments. People will go crazy getting their freedom.
 
artmedia70:
No, no, no. No monuments. People will go crazy getting their freedom.
You seem to have a special, intimate relationship with monuments.)
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