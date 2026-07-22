Interesting and Humour - page 1857
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Winter is coming...
That's a shame. How firmly the contagion of communism has settled in our heads.
You don't need freedom. Everyone should get a small bust of Lenin and a ration and a diploma. But stable.
Stop! What communism? Who has it in his head? What is freedom? They smashed the monument, did they get freedom? They're so fucking smart. What, they woke up this morning and got some sunshine from the new regime? Without the oppression of the monument? What the fuck has changed? Nothing. They are just stupid, stupid, destructive-minded people with the brains of drunken college kids. Nothing more. What does ideology and belief in anything have to do with it?
They were banging on the monument with such ferocity... Yeah, it's that unfortunate monument that keeps them from being Free. Well... we are. What will we break next time?
My point - if you want to show your wisdom, show it with actions, not instincts. There were children there. Grown-up kids. No, not grown-ups, just kids about 14 years old.
И ... what's that got to do with communists? I don't want to live under communism. But what the fuck does a monument have to do with it?
It's the beginning of summer out there!
RIA Novosti is everything
Since this morning. Kiselev is our everything now.
It's the beginning of summer, isn't it? What will happen in winter?
A reason to put up monuments... like 13
A reason to put up monuments... like 13
No, no, no. No monuments. People will go crazy getting their freedom.