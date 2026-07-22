Interesting and Humour - page 1998

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Yoschik:


 
Contender:

Why didn't you put "Everything goes according to plan" down?

Man, that's a tired one. Anybody you ask about GRB, it's like, "ah... I know, I know - Everything's going according to plan..."
 
artmedia70:
Man, it's a worn-out topic. Anyone you ask about the GDOB, it's like "ahhh... I know, I know - Everything's going according to plan..."

Well, it's iconic, isn't it?

SZS. And in a theme of recent fall of a monument in Kiev and indignation of some people "Oh they so-and-so have encroached upon the sacred".

 
 
Yoschik:
Going to the Rospiliada?
 
Yoschik:
Are you poisoning cockroaches? You're not supposed to poison them, you're supposed to eat them.
 
Contender:

Well, it's iconic, isn't it?

SZS. And in the theme of the recent fall of the monument in Kiev and the indignation of some "Oh, they so-and-so encroached on the sacred".

Igor Letov is a cult personality in Soviet-Russian rock culture. There's only one of them born every 300 years.
 
 
artmedia70:
There's only one of those born every 300 years.

Oh, you don't say!

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