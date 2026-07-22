Interesting and Humour - page 1998
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Why didn't you put "Everything goes according to plan" down?
Man, it's a worn-out topic. Anyone you ask about the GDOB, it's like "ahhh... I know, I know - Everything's going according to plan..."
Well, it's iconic, isn't it?
SZS. And in a theme of recent fall of a monument in Kiev and indignation of some people "Oh they so-and-so have encroached upon the sacred".
Well, it's iconic, isn't it?
SZS. And in the theme of the recent fall of the monument in Kiev and the indignation of some "Oh, they so-and-so encroached on the sacred".
There's only one of those born every 300 years.
Oh, you don't say!