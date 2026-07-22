Interesting and Humour - page 1954
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Can't resist.
Home page of one forex access company
p.S. Not advertising. Came across by accident.
Thrash number 2 (couldn't resist again)
Before that, I only saw one Georgian company with a leverage of 1 to 3,000
Creating and maintaining a national identity in the context of wars of meaning
The author has his own issues, i.e. I do not agree with the author's motivations.
But the article slightly describes the "technology of brainwashing", so it is informative. You have to see... where we live... There are also links in the article to more interesting articles.
*
Be human, take a dog for a couple of months, Moscow, Kolomenskoye
http://4elovek-dura.livejournal.com/851549.html#
Happy astronomical new year!
- My surname is Ge, said the Frenchman to the Chinese.
- The Chinese language has two characters, Ge, but unfortunately, neither of them is suitable for a surname.
- Why not?
- Because one means 'wheel' and the other conveys the sound of a donkey's bladder bursting.
- What's wrong with a wheel?
- A man's name can't be round, everyone will think you're a fag. For your name, we'll take the character She, meaning "keyboard", "root vegetable", "page" and the adjective "snowless" and add the character Ngu, meaning masculine. At the end, I write the character Mo - "virgin".
- But... that's not quite right, to put it mildly.
- No one will think you're a virgin, it's just that without Mo, She-Ngu means "shaving off your mother's mustache."
- Okay, now I'm going to write your name.
- My last name is Go.
- Great, I'll start your last name with the letter G.
- What does the letter G stand for?
- Well, the letters don't mean shit to us Europeans, but to show you some respect, I'll put an H in front of G. It's not readable in French anyway.
- That's great! Then an O?
- No, to show that G is pronounced like G and not like X, you have to put a U after G and an H - to show that U is not pronounced by itself, but only to show how to read G, and an EY to show that the word is not long and will end soon.
- Hguhey... further O?
- No, the O in French is pronounced as A or Y, depending on the letters next to it, the accent and the time of year. Your pure O is written as AUGHT, but the word can't end in T, so I'll add the unreadable ending NGER. Voila!
The Russian linguist put the glass on the table, took a piece of paper and wrote 'Go' and 'Ge'.
- And that was it?
- Yes.
The Frenchman and the Chinese scratched their heads.
- Well, what's your last name, brother?
- Shchekochikhin-Krestovozdvizhensky.
- Let's just drink, shall we? - The Chinaman was the first to come up with it.
The Russian nodded and the Frenchman was relieved to raise a toast to sizzling diphthongs.