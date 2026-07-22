Interesting and Humour - page 3313
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Good morning
Cough syrup
Well, there you have it, that's what you needed to prove. Don't read the Soviet papers before lunch)
http://hubs.ua/business/kitajtsy-ne-podtverdili-peredachu-prav-na-an-225-mriya-86780.html
http://www.mk.ru/culture/2016/09/04/v-peterburge-otkryli-pamyatnik-sergeyu-dovlatovu.html
Find out what kind of person you are (I ended up being a persistent sensitive person who dreams of getting rich):This test will tell you what kind of person you are
http://izvestia.ru/news/630466
How is it to live without coffee?
Won't it lead to an increase in the cost of coffee? Certainly not now, but over the years, 20 years from now...
Find out what kind of person you are (I got that I am a staunchly sensitive person who dreams of getting rich):This test will tell us what kind of person you are.
Here's what the test showed:Based on your associations, we can surmise that you're someone who pays attention to all the little details. An innate understanding of others sits within you, you treat others gently and yourself with care.
You have been able to build a fairly organised life. Your well-developed verbal and written skills, as well as your sociability, have helped you in this.
You often decide on the spot what role you will play in a team or in a personal relationship. Because strong connections with other people are very important to you.
Your main weakness is that you are too critical of yourself. Therefore, you are often nervous and stressed, which has no real basis.
You are an excellent lover and are always on the lookout for new experiences. You love it when your work and your efforts appreciated. And you really are capable of doing great things in the name of love!
You are often called upon to give advice on important matters. People trust you and your wisdom.
Here's a little advice: trust yourself and your intuition more often: most often you underestimate yourself and overestimate others.
Do you agree with this result?
...