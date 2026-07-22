Interesting and Humour - page 3529
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Why'd you make her look like that?
Why did you twist her so?
New Yandex Everest project:
There's a video :)
That restaurant is still in the same place - lemons didn't come cheap before...
http://rus.vrw.ru/page/v-ekaterinburge-sdana-v-ekspluataciju-52-etazhnaja-bashnja-iset
http://kommersant.ru/doc/3187320
Cyber troops have been introduced into the internet
A friend who is a professional simultaneous interpreter suggested an interesting Telegram channel, different English phrases that you can't read in a dictionary, I recommend
https://telegram.me/letmespeakfrommyheart
What kind of fat troll would make a chocolate-scented soap that looks like chocolate, but isn't chocolate