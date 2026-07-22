Interesting and Humour - page 3529

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Alexey Viktorov:
Why'd you make her look like that?
Oh, yo, )))). Sorry, Ranevskaya Faina Georgievna, I talked to Fanevskaya Faina yesterday and got all mixed up :)
 
Alexey Viktorov:
Why did you twist her so?
One of her quotes I really like - It's better to be a good person who "swears with a swear word" than a quiet, well-mannered creature.
 

New Yandex Everest project:

Панорамы Эвереста
Панорамы Эвереста
  • yandex.ru
Посмотрите на мир с самой высокой точки. Специальный проект Яндекс.Карт и Toyota.
 

There's a video :)

Житель Дагестана пытался отправить своего осла на автобусе в Москву
Житель Дагестана пытался отправить своего осла на автобусе в Москву
  • 2017.01.10
  • Анна Криволапова
  • life.ru
Гражданский журналист прислал через приложение LifeCorr видео, на котором видно, как мужчина уговаривает водителя рейсового автобуса провезти осла в багажном отсеке. Мужчина несёт осла на руках и уговаривает шофёра взять животное на борт, мол, и смиренный он, и может поместиться в багаж. По информации Лайфа, вероятнее всего, мужчина планировал...
 
Server Muradasilov:

That restaurant is still in the same place - lemons didn't come cheap before...

By the way, 10% of an average engineer's salary for two people would be about 1.5 thousand now ...
 
Yuriy Zaytsev:
http://rus.vrw.ru/page/v-ekaterinburge-sdana-v-ekspluataciju-52-etazhnaja-bashnja-iset
Ahh, that's where a lot of old houses were demolished to build these skyscrapers.... And that's where another skyscraper is about to be built, Catherine's, 300 metres away.
 

http://kommersant.ru/doc/3187320

Cyber troops have been introduced into the internet

 

A friend who is a professional simultaneous interpreter suggested an interesting Telegram channel, different English phrases that you can't read in a dictionary, I recommend

https://telegram.me/letmespeakfrommyheart

Hot Chicks
Hot Chicks
  • telegram.me
Don't have Telegram yet? Try it now!
 
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Власти КНР запретили игру Pokemon Go из-за угрозы для безопасности общества
Власти КНР запретили игру Pokemon Go из-за угрозы для безопасности общества
  • tass.ru
МОСКВА, 10 января. /ТАСС/. Китайские власти запретили лицензирование приложения Pokemon Go и других игр, использующих технологию дополненной реальности, пока их риски для безопасности страны не будут оценены. Об этом во вторник сообщило агентство со ссылкой на китайского медиа регулятора. По словам регулятора, риски включают в себя "угрозу...
 

What kind of fat troll would make a chocolate-scented soap that looks like chocolate, but isn't chocolate

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