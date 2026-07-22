Interesting and Humour - page 1399
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I got a resulton the Bennett engineering test for technical comprehension:
Your level of technical thinking (technical ability) is very high (90%). You scored 63 out of a possible 70 points.
:o) in spite of the questions and of course the comments...
They have some bugs in the test. 63 points is the maximum you can get there. I got 63 as well, and I haven't seen more in any of the kamts. Although the questions are easy, I'm 99% sure I answered each one correctly.
Well, check http://genderua.narod.ru/test-html/4-10.pdf.
Well, check it out http://genderua.narod.ru/test-html/4-10.pdf.
Forget it, I do these tests more as a training exercise sometimes. Let them do it for themselves. :)
Better check OnCalculate() for double calls. Request and test indicator here.
Is Russia a raw materials appendage of Ukraine?
Russia is a raw materials appendage of Ukraine?
I don't get it.
6 billion - ukraine sells to russia for that amount of money?
8 billion - ukraine buys from russia?
it turns out that ukraine owes 2 yards.
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where does ukraine get its cocoa from? :)
nor... nor ... I don't like it... that's why I deleted it... :)
I honestly don't understand.
What is that phrase of yours about?
Is it interesting or funny?