Interesting and Humour - page 1399

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Urain:

I got a resulton the Bennett engineering test for technical comprehension:

Your level of technical thinking (technical ability) is very high (90%). You scored 63 out of a possible 70 points.

:o) in spite of the questions and of course the comments...

They have some bugs in the test. 63 points - the maximum that can be scored there. I also have 63 and in the comments no one else met. Although the questions are simple, I'm 99% sure I answered each one correctly.
 
MetaDriver:
They have some bugs in the test. 63 points is the maximum you can get there. I got 63 as well, and I haven't seen more in any of the kamts. Although the questions are easy, I'm 99% sure I answered each one correctly.

Well, check http://genderua.narod.ru/test-html/4-10.pdf.

 
sergeev:

Well, check it out http://genderua.narod.ru/test-html/4-10.pdf.

Forget it, I do these tests more as a training exercise sometimes. Let them do it for themselves. :)

Better check OnCalculate() for double calls. Request and test indicator here.

 

Is Russia a raw materials appendage of Ukraine?


 
nor ... nor ... I didn't like it... so I deleted it... :)
 
i_logic:

Russia is a raw materials appendage of Ukraine?


I don't get it.

6 billion - ukraine sells to russia for that amount of money?
8 billion - ukraine buys from russia?

it turns out that ukraine owes 2 yards.

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where does ukraine get its cocoa from? :)

 
There seems to be an emphasis on the"import-export" structure.
 
newdigital:
nor... nor ... I don't like it... that's why I deleted it... :)

I honestly don't understand.

What is that phrase of yours about?

Is it interesting or funny?

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