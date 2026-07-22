Interesting and Humour - page 3673
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Internet inventor Tim Berners-Lee has expressed frustration with his brainchild, which is stuck in chat rooms 24/7,
posting idiotic cats and posting porn instead of going to school and getting a good profession. :-)
I want to transfer webman's keeper to another computer - possible problems ? how to transfer it properly ? leave it there and there
transfer the key and walletfiles.
You should leave it there and download the keeper from VM site.ZS: But it is easier to install a new keeper and go with him under a login password WMID, which is on the old computer (will ask for key files and activation on the new hardware), as soon as you come in will say that there are no files purse.
transfer the key and walletfiles.
and download the keeper itself from the VM websiteZS: Or easier to install a new keeper and go with his login password WMID, which is on the old computer as soon as you come in will say that there are no files purses.
On a flash drive threw these files
After it asks for the files - just point the path to the flash drive ?
The flash drive has these files on it
After it asks for the files - just point the path to the USB stick ?
Yes, I think it's better to have a copy on my computer, of course I can plug in a flash drive every time I start Keeper.
I do not want to always use a flash drive, maybe I do not understand it correctly. I will download Keeper on the second computer and give them my password. He will not swallow them, and will always ask for them at startup?
I do not want to plug the flash drive all the time, maybe I do not understand it correctly. I will download Keeper on the second computer, fill in the password, then it will ask for the keys, I will point them to the flash drive. He will not swallow them and will ask for them at startup?
Yes, after it asks for them it says they're not saved, you just have to save them with the keeper on your computer.
Okay, now I get it.
Thanks
I do not want to plug a USB key all the time. I will download Keeper on the second computer and give him the password, he will ask for the keys, and I will attach them to the flash drive. Won't it swallow them and ask for them every time I start?
Flash is one of the best ways to protect yourself. The keeper is not present on the computer most of the time, and the probability of data leakage during Trojan infection is minimal.
Run the keeper impulsively at the moment you need to make a transaction.
A Trojan usually doesn't last very long on a computer. Statistically, it takes hours (days at most if the user can't cure himself) to cure it.
But a trojan will need only seconds to find the keeper and leak it onto the net.
If the keeper is on a flash drive, the chance of catching a trojan while the keeper is on is minimal. Usually the user does one thing or the other, either transferring money or catching a trojan on suspicious sites.
A commotion in an old people's home: a 100-year-old French grandfather is found in his neighbour's bed.
Areal commotion broke out at a nursing home in the Hauts-de-Seine department of France when a guest went missing.
The missing 100-year-old husband was reported missing by his wife. The management of the establishment called the police. Seven police officers searched for the man.
They thoroughly searched the entire building and found the missing man... ...sleeping soundly in the bed of one of the couple's neighbours.
The 90-year-old 'girlfriend' was sitting beside the fugitive and was humbly waiting for him to wake up and leave.
The relationship between the nimble grandfather and his neighbour, and his wife's reaction to the incident, is not known.