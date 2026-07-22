Interesting and Humour - page 2502
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Away from politics, here's to the eternal:
away from politics, here's to the eternal:
It's not here. You're the only one who brings it up. It happens. )
It's not Ebola, it's a different climate,
The frogs come one by one...
Telegram announces hacker contest with $300,000 prize >>>
http://sergeydolya.livejournal.com/861380.html