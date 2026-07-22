Interesting and Humour - page 2502

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Away from politics, here's to the eternal:

 
more:

away from politics, here's to the eternal:

It's not here. You're the only one who brings it up. It happens. )


 
http://ofigenno.cc/sekrety-meksikanskogo-narkobarona
Ты не поверишь, что полиция нашла в доме мексиканского наркобарона! Такого я себе и представить не мог...
Ты не поверишь, что полиция нашла в доме мексиканского наркобарона! Такого я себе и представить не мог...
  • ofigenno.com
После ареста одного из крупнейших накробаронов Мексики, полицейские опечатали его дом. Что же они нашли внутри? Парочку вот таких вот нехилых пистолетов. Полуавтоматический Магнум 357 с массивной золотой рукояткой. Коллекция оружия этого мужика переплюнула экспозиции большинства оружейных музеев мира. Эта небольшая, но невероятно красивая...
 

It's not Ebola, it's a different climate,

The frogs come one by one...

Ученые обнаружили в Нью-Йорке неизвестный вид лягушек
Ученые обнаружили в Нью-Йорке неизвестный вид лягушек
  • tass.ru
НЬЮ-ЙОРК, 2 ноября. /Корр. ТАСС Александра Бекренева/. Ученые обнаружили неизвестный вид лягушек в самом крупном американском городе - Нью-Йорке. Земноводное было найдено в районе Стэйтен-Айленд - рядом с бухтой Нью-Йорка, посреди которой стоит знаменитая Статуя Свободы. Открытие было сделано группой исследователей из Ратгерского университета...
 

Telegram announces hacker contest with $300,000 prize >>>

The main task of the contest is to find out the hidden email address and password during correspondence in a specially created secret chat - between two bots, Paul and Nick.
Telegram объявил о конкурсе для хакеров с призом в 300 тысяч долларов
Telegram объявил о конкурсе для хакеров с призом в 300 тысяч долларов
  • 2014.11.05
  • ria.ru
Тому, кто сумеет это сделать, представители компании обещают 300 тысяч долларов. Представители компании заявили, что главная задача конкурса – узнать в ходе переписки в специально созданном секретном чате — между двумя ботами Полом и Ником — скрытый адрес электронный почты и пароль. Также представители компании дадут отдельный приз в 100...
 

http://sergeydolya.livejournal.com/861380.html

Формула курса доллара в России
Формула курса доллара в России
  • 2014.11.06
  • sergeydolya
  • sergeydolya.livejournal.com
Есть такая волшебная формула: Курс рубля к доллару = 3700 / цену нефти Brent Можете верить, можете нет, но она работает. Судите сами: Я в других социальных сетях:
 
Geopolitical interests
 
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