Interesting and Humour - page 2200
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Learning is pain, and unlearning is darkness!
Loch Ness monster discovered on Apple maps
Apple card users have discovered something resembling the legendary monster floating underwater in Loch Ness Lake.
According to enthusiast Andy Dixon, who discovered the strange shadow on the water surface, he found it completely by accident, just deciding to look at satellite images of Loch Ness. Members of the monster's fan club and its head Gary Campbell became interested in the data. He pointed out that there is nothing like that on Google maps: the strange object was captured only by Apple "mappers".
Although looking at the object may seem to be waves from a ship, it begs the question, where is the ship itself? The other ships in the images are quite visible. "Whatever it is, it's underwater and heading south, so unless it's a secret submarine, it's hard to think of this object as anything other than Nessie," says Campbell. You can see the images by clicking on the link (only works on iOS and Mac OS Mavericks devices).
A loch Ness monster has been discovered on Apple cards
Bullshit! The Loch Ness monster is justan overgrown shield-monster!
The bullet ant.
Its unusually strong bite feels like a bullet wound.
This ant has the most painful bite of any invertebrate,
several dozen times more painful than that of the common wasp.
The pain after the bite lasts for up to twenty-four hours.
These ants have a very powerful venom that acts on the nerve endings
and can cause unbearable pain.
Modern Brazilian Indian tribes still have extraordinary rituals,
many of which are particularly brutal.
Some Indian tribes perform initiation rituals for boys using special
mittens filled with ants to prove that the test subjects are real men.
Source
The bullet ant.
Its unusually strong bite feels like a bullet wound.
Source
I'm not familiar with the sensation of a bullet wound... so there's nothing to compare it to.
And that feeling is familiar to you:
"Pure, deep, glorious pain. Reminds me of walking over hot coals with a three-inch rusty nail in your heel"?
You can compare it to it.
I'm not familiar with the sensation of a bullet wound... so there's nothing to compare it to.
I wonder what this remark of yours is about?
Were you asked to compare, or is this a hunt for a link of 0.02 credits?