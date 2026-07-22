Interesting and Humour - page 2356
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Tunnelson the island. Taiwan
Where is a folded hand a gesture of invitation to a prostitute?
In Arab countries, a folded hand means sexual abuse, in Portugal and Brazil it is a gesture of protection, and in Germany it is an invitation to a prostitute.
Where does wagging the index finger at the temple mean that a person is thinking?
A wagging of the index finger at the temple in Italy denotes an eccentric personality, in Argentina it serves as an invitation to telephone, and in Peru it means "I'm thinking".
Where does the "OK" gesture denote a homosexual?
The "OK" gesture in Latin America is an insult ("zero", "nothing"), in Brazil it indicates irritation and rage, and in Greece it denotes a homosexual.
Where does nodding of the head mean "no"?
In Albania, Bulgaria, Greece, shaking the head means "yes" and nodding means "no".
Good night! )
Russia's first multimillionaire offers all Orthodox Christians 30-50 hectares of posh Black Earth land in the Lipetsk region for free.
Good morning!