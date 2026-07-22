Interesting and Humour - page 2799
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You certainly haven't met any good mosquitoes, with which even trousers won't help, only a diving suit will do the trick and you'll bend and dance.
It's a photo!!!
It has always been a mystery to me why the more unthinkable and uncomfortable a pose is for a woman, the more attractive it is for a man...
Some kind of natural physiological paradox, though! :)
That's understandable. What I don't understand is why in such an awkward position?
A man would have found a suitable stump or a fallen old tree nearby, sat down, and then he would have had a good scratch. Anyway, men don't go into the woods without their trousers on. :)
And this one "in trousers" probably did not look for a suitable stump or fallen old tree, but "manly" decided to scratch (?) the nearest one:
And in general ... probably it would be a funny sight, if in summer tundra, when gnats and mosquitoes can surround a man with a black cocoon, to see a man looking for a suitable stump or fallen old tree to be scratched (I underline - in tundra, where it is difficult to find not only wood/stump, but even a stone).
P./S.: Both men and women are different. And situations can be different, too.
In other words, among both men and women there may be those who, including without protective clothing and repellent, may voluntarily or involuntarily serve as food for ticks, mosquitoes, gnats, etc.
And this one "in trousers" apparently did not look for a suitable stump or fallen old tree, but "manly" decided to scratch his back(?):
That's understandable. What I don't understand is why in such an awkward position?
A man would have found a suitable stump or a fallen old tree nearby, sat down, and then he would have had a good scratch. Anyway, men don't go into the woods without their trousers on. :)
in a normal posture, but the legs don't grow out of the ears.
The girl is good. The blonde in the birches looks particularly good.
But, it is not clear why her pose seems to hint that she is having a sciatica attack. What meaning the author wanted to bring to the reader? Especially it is about a cemetery...
A geology professor in Istanbul commented strangely on the results of the 1980 military coup.
In an interview with the Radikal newspaper, Geology Professor Gelal Şengor of Istanbul Technical University made a controversial statement that angered the public. According to him, eating fecal matter, which was used as punishment against prisoners after the 1980 military coup, cannot be called torture. In response, university students left a bowl of faeces in front of his office door and wished him a bon appétit.
It's a photo!!!