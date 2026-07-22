Interesting and Humour - page 3957
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That's a smile :)
thanks
I remember a long time ago they hired a new moderator for the English part of the forum.
And he kept asking ... asking ...
And there in the upper right corner (in the place where the red light when banned) - can "light up" such a triangle, and click on it, and there - a page of complaints.
That is, if someone clicks on a complaint about some post (on the forum, or in the signals or in the marketplace), then such a triangle lights up at all moderators and admins.
And one day such a triangle lit up and a new moderator saw it.
He clicked there, and there's a page of complaints: branch name and link to the post, and below each link the words (like - why the complaint) - "Insult - ass".
Then another branch with the post and again (as the reason for the complaint) - Asshole.
And so on the entire sheet ... posts 10 or 15 references and under each - f*ck (put it * since my post here, too, may automatically fall under the complaint).
He asks - what is it, what does this word mean and who complained.
He is explained that it's an automaton that "complains" about bad words, and the word f*ck is a bad word, explained how it's translated to English, and explained - if you click on the triangle and see that the whole page of complaints consists of the word f*ck on each page, then you know - this is a serious discussion of trading systems and programming in the Russian-speaking part of the forum. Just ignore it.
That was a long time ago, now everyone understands everything and no (even the Chinese) moderator asks about it any more ...
------------------
That's the story.
Just clicked on the triangle now, saw the word several times on the page and remembered the story.
Deposit overload).
43:23 I can't make out what the book is. Resonances and (?) in the Solar System, by Shaw (Drewy?).
Can't find it.
43:23 I can't make out what the book is. Resonances and (?) in the Solar System, by Shaw (Drewy?).
Can't find it.
Resonances and tides in the solar system.
Resonances and tides in the solar system.
Thank you. Seems to be a case of not having it in electronic form.
I don't like pictures that break my eyes)
What kind of holiday is there when the motherland is in danger?!
It's very simple!
And so