Interesting and Humour - page 1286
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I need help!!! Or I've got a virus... I'm not sure... My computer's freezing... I had one of these once... But I changed the wind system at once... How can I check it without changing the wind system?
better to make a separate thread for it and then delete it, and warn about it in the first sentence.
Judging by the wording of the problem, the dialogue will be long.
better to make a separate thread for it and then delete it, and warn about it in the first sentence.
judging by the wording of the problem, the dialogue will be long
I'm sorry! I just do not know where to write?
It's OK, make a branch (it's been done before) then delete it.
Only bother many will be lazy and there are not many people now, it's summer.
It's OK, make a branch (it's been done before) then delete it.
But many people will be too lazy to bother with it and it's not crowded at the moment, it's summer.
Can I ask you a question? Can I open a branch for myself so that I don't get blocked????
Who cares who opens it?
Just write that you'll delete it later.
Omer Hasomeroglu,a student at the Umeå Institute of Design in Sweden, has come up with a robot that will recycle concrete, separating it from rebar and other debris right on the spot. The project won this year's International Design Excellence Award (IDEA).
http://realty.rbc.ru/articles/12/07/2013/562949987866732.shtml