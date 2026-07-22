Interesting and Humour - page 1286

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sanek46207:
I need help!!! Or I've got a virus... I'm not sure... My computer's freezing... I had one of these once... But I changed the wind system at once... How can I check it without changing the wind system?

better to make a separate thread for it and then delete it, and warn about it in the first sentence.

Judging by the wording of the problem, the dialogue will be long.

 
Mischek:

better to make a separate thread for it and then delete it, and warn about it in the first sentence.

judging by the wording of the problem, the dialogue will be long

I'm sorry! I just do not know where to write?
 
sanek46207:
I'm sorry! I just do not know where to write?

It's OK, make a branch (it's been done before) then delete it.

Only bother many will be lazy and there are not many people now, it's summer.

 
Mischek:

It's OK, make a branch (it's been done before) then delete it.

But many people will be too lazy to bother with it and it's not crowded at the moment, it's summer.

Can I ask you a question? Can I open a branch for myself so that they do not block????
 
Check out..... you won't regret!!!!http://youtu.be/8e-nRgxsUVU
 
sanek46207:
Can I ask you a question? Can I open a branch for myself so that I don't get blocked????

Who cares who opens it?

Just write that you'll delete it later.

 


 
Silent:


If the teacher gets suspicious, he'll just tell you to take the watch off and it's all gone. )))
 
Silent:


 

Omer Hasomeroglu,a student at the Umeå Institute of Design in Sweden, has come up with a robot that will recycle concrete, separating it from rebar and other debris right on the spot. The project won this year's International Design Excellence Award (IDEA).

http://realty.rbc.ru/articles/12/07/2013/562949987866732.shtml

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