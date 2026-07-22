Interesting and Humour - page 2896
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Cosmonaut Sergei Volkov from the ISS takes photos of cities at the request of VKontakte subscribers
"If an object lies in the plane of orbit, we have about 40 seconds to identify and photograph it."
Venezuelans must queue for hours in line for basic goods to spend the rapidly devaluing bolivars quickly
The injection of such a huge amount of new banknotes into the economy is likely to further exacerbate the economic crisis contributed to by the collapse in oil prices and accelerate inflation, economists say. The IMF estimates it will reach 720% this year and be the highest in the world.
Cosmonaut Sergei Volkov from the ISS takes photos of cities at the request of VKontakte subscribers
"If an object lies in the plane of orbit, we have about 40 seconds to identify and photograph it."
My small town is sure to miss
That's right. He only takes big pictures - Voronezh, Moscow, Volgograd, Irkutsk, Minsk, Geneva, Odessa, Dubai.
That's right. He only takes big pictures - Voronezh, Moscow, Volgograd, Irkutsk, Minsk, Geneva, Odessa, Dubai.
P.S. What a glitch. Immediately two messages are sent.
How do I stop getting offers to upgrade to windows 10?
http://hi-news.ru/software/kak-perestat-poluchat-predlozheniya-obnovitsya-do-windows-10.html
Sorry if it's an old joke.