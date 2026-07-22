Interesting and Humour - page 2896

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Cosmonaut Sergei Volkov from the ISS takes photos of cities at the request of VKontakte subscribers

"If an object lies in the plane of orbit, we have about 40 seconds to identify and photograph it."

Фото: Россия, вид из космоса
Фото: Россия, вид из космоса
  • Ольга Жигулина
  • tjournal.ru
Российский космонавт Сергей Волков, в сентябре 2015 года в третий раз отправившийся на МКС, на своей верифицированной странице во «ВКонтакте» публикует сделанные с орбиты снимки российских городов. Космонавт ориентируется на комментарии своих подписчиков, которые регулярно просят сфотографировать тот или иной город. В комментариях задавали...
 
In recent months, three dozen Boeing 747 cargo planes have arrived in Venezuela from various countries. But instead of food or medicine, they brought another scarce resource - banknotes of the bolivar, the national currency. Their importation is necessary to keep the country's economy going in the face of the highest inflation in the world.

Venezuelans must queue for hours in line for basic goods to spend the rapidly devaluing bolivars quickly

The injection of such a huge amount of new banknotes into the economy is likely to further exacerbate the economic crisis contributed to by the collapse in oil prices and accelerate inflation, economists say. The IMF estimates it will reach 720% this year and be the highest in the world.

Венесуэла завозит банкноты самолетами
Венесуэла завозит банкноты самолетами
  • 2016.02.04
  • www.vedomosti.ru
В последние месяцы в Венесуэлу из разных стран прибыли три десятка грузовых самолетов Boeing 747. Но вместо продуктов питания или медикаментов они привозили другой дефицитный ресурс – банкноты боливара, национальной валюты. Их импорт необходим, чтобы поддерживать экономику страны в условиях самой высокой инфляции в мире. Во второй половине...
 
Igor Konyashin:

Cosmonaut Sergei Volkov from the ISS takes photos of cities at the request of VKontakte subscribers

"If an object lies in the plane of orbit, we have about 40 seconds to identify and photograph it."

My small town is sure to miss
 
Alexandr Saprykin:
My small town is sure to miss
Yes, he will. He only takes big pictures - Voronezh, Moscow, Volgograd, Irkutsk, Minsk, Geneva, Odessa, Dubai.
 
Igor Konyashin:
That's right. He only takes big pictures - Voronezh, Moscow, Volgograd, Irkutsk, Minsk, Geneva, Odessa, Dubai.
There you go. I could have aimed more accurately)))) Why are we, the inhabitants of small towns, always missing out?
 
Igor Konyashin:
That's right. He only takes big pictures - Voronezh, Moscow, Volgograd, Irkutsk, Minsk, Geneva, Odessa, Dubai.
There you go. I could have aimed more precisely)) Well we - the inhabitants of small towns are always at a loss?

P.S. What a glitch. Immediately two messages are sent.
 
 
 
 

How do I stop getting offers to upgrade to windows 10?

http://hi-news.ru/software/kak-perestat-poluchat-predlozheniya-obnovitsya-do-windows-10.html

Sorry if it's an old joke.

Как перестать получать предложения обновиться до Windows 10?
Как перестать получать предложения обновиться до Windows 10?
  • 2016.02.01
  • hi-news.ru
Ответ на поставленный в заголовке вопрос был дан в заметке Стива Александера (Steve Alexander) «Tech Q&A: Windows 10 upgrade will get pushier», опубликованной ресурсом TheLedger.com. Необходимо сразу отметить, что такая возможность существует, тем не менее, поскольку ее реализация требует удаления компонентов системы, пользователю, прежде чем...
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