Interesting and Humour - page 4940
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The left ear receives waves from the Voyager and the right ear receives waves from the market. Or vice versa.
We also have characters here on this forum who take wave signals from the market.
There are always crazy people, they used to be called fools, they used to walk around like beggars and do all sorts of crazy things, and at the same time they always thought they were special ... So why don't we have our own foolish wave prophets here on this forum ...
So why shouldn't there be foolish wave prophets on this forum...
There are always a lot of crazy people, they used to be called fools, they used to walk around like beggars and do all sorts of nonsense, but they always thought they were special...
So why shouldn't there be foolish wave prophets on this forum...
This is a typical example of consciousness being filled with unconsidered critical images that have popped up from the subconscious or the collective unconscious. In the absence of critical logical thinking such "knowledge" is perceived as some kind of revelation from above - for example, as some "laws of the universe", etc., etc.
This is a typical example of consciousness being filled with unconscious or collective unconscious images. In the absence of critical logical thinking, such "knowledge" is perceived as some kind of revelation from above - for example, as some "laws of the universe", etc. etc.
Most often it is a banal lack of good education and possibly a disorder of the internal secretion of the epiphysis, for example related to the production of endogenous dimethyltryptamine, or banal alcoholic trips due to abuse due to poor quality of life, and here is the birth of a new "prophet".
Most often it is a banal lack of good education and possibly a disruption of the internal secretion of the epiphysis, for example related to the production of endogenous dimethyltryptamine, or a banal alcohol trip due to abuse due to poor quality of life, and here is the birth of a new "prophet".
What a screwed up humanitarian))
The left ear receives waves from the Voyager and the right ear receives waves from the market. Or vice versa.
.
Is the other end of the pipe listening to him?
Is the other end of the pipe listening to it?
Absolutely :))
In fact, the pipe is used for the echo effect.
Interesting guitar formation. It sounds like it's tuned in D minor.