Interesting and Humour - page 2953

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Alexandr Saprykin:
"...Only for Hannibals."

Hannibal was a Carthaginian general and didn't eat his own kind. The cannibals, on the other hand, were very good at it.

One letter, what a difference!
 
Pavel Gotkevitch:
Hannibal was a Carthaginian general and did not eat his own kind. The cannibals, on the other hand, were very good at it.

One letter, what a difference!
To complete this history lesson. Lecturers were called teachers in an institution of higher learning. )
 
Igor Volodin:
Let me add to this history lesson. Lecturers were called teachers in an institution of higher learning. )
 

If you want something good, do it yourself!

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