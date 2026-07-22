Interesting and Humour - page 2953
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Hannibal was a Carthaginian general and didn't eat his own kind. The cannibals, on the other hand, were very good at it.
One letter, what a difference!
Hannibal was a Carthaginian general and did not eat his own kind. The cannibals, on the other hand, were very good at it.
One letter, what a difference!
Let me add to this history lesson. Lecturers were called teachers in an institution of higher learning. )
If you want something good, do it yourself!